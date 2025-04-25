Ahead of Palace’s FA Cup semi-final against Champions League-chasing Aston Villa at Wembley, Henderson says that – just like the Palace fans – he and his teammates are dreaming of red and blue glory beneath the famous arch.

“Obviously we're excited,” the goalkeeper revealed. “We'd love to write history.

“We’ve spoken about it. We went to Marbella and the manager actually spoke to us about it, saying we've got a chance to write history with the football club. You want to be the players that can do that.

“Obviously, we've got a huge semi-final in front of us just to get to the final, so you've just got to take each game as it comes.

“If we did get the opportunity to lift silverware, it'd be phenomenal. It'd be a dream come true for not only the players, but obviously the supporters as well, and this football club.”