If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

PRE-MATCH TRIBUTES

As we come towards the end of the year, the club would like to remember those Palace supporters who have passed away during 2023.

As the year has passed, we have been notified by many of names which have subsequently appeared in the matchday programme, on the big screen or on the PA during half-time at home games.

Just before kick-off on Saturday, we will be displaying names of those whom have we have lost from the Palace family – supporters, staff and friends of the club – in the last 12 months on the stadium screen at Selhurst Park.

We ask supporters to observe a minute's applause in memory of those lost over the preceding calendar year.

Before you travel

Season Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their new pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Season Ticket holders should also ensure that their pass is not showing as ‘expired’. To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please watch the video below for clear instructions: