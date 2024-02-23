If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

Supporters are, however, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for Selhurst Park, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

We would like to encourage supporters to travel to this afternoon's fixture by train. When travelling by train, book your tickets through Train Hugger, and a tree will be planted, here in the UK. Click here to find out more.

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Ticketing information

Tickets for this match are sold out. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

We want to ensure every seat in Selhurst Park is full, ready to get behind the team for our new manager's first game in charge.

If you are a Season Ticket holder who cannot make Saturday's match, please allow someone to take your seat: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.

Alternatively, Season Ticket holders can share their tickets by following the steps listed here. Please note: you can only share tickets with supporters listed as Friends & Family on your ticket account. Restrictions apply.