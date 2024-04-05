Conduct

The Premier League and Crystal Palace would like to remind supporters that acts of discrimination, including inappropriate chanting, violence and entering the field of play, are criminal offences - which can result in criminal convictions and banning orders.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside Selhurst Park.

Strong measures remain in place to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within grounds, including throwing objects, drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

Please respect our staff at all times. Abuse of staff will not be tolerated.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the Selhurst Park pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Recent pitch invasions have resulted in football bans (both domestically and abroad); police prosecution; and criminal records, which can impact employment, education and international travel.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

No Room For Racism

Crystal Palace are proudly supporting the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign for this weekend’s fixture against Manchester City.

Every Premier League fixture which takes place between 6th-15th April inclusive will be dedicated to the No Room For Racism campaign, which is a chance for clubs to come together to reinforce important messaging around our collective commitment to improving diversity and fighting discrimination.

At Saturday's match, messaging will be displayed around Selhurst Park in a variety of forms, and players will take the knee ahead of kick-off to show their unity against all forms of discrimination.

The Premier League and clubs are urging anyone who witnesses racist abuse to report it, either to the nearest steward, police officer or to our confidential text service on 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible, for example: RACISM, SMOKING, HOMOPHOBIA etc. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti- social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.

Anybody found guilty of discriminatory abuse towards any club employee, player, match official or supporter will receive an automatic club ban and may face criminal prosecution. The League and clubs are committed to working with the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

Football is everyone’s game. Let’s celebrate the diversity that makes Crystal Palace so strong.

A safe matchday environment for all is vital for protecting the game we love.

If you see racist abuse, challenge it and report it. Thank you for your continued support.