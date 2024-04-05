If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.
Travel advice
We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.
We are aware of national rail strikes set to take place on the day of the game; however, it is not anticipated that these will affect services to stations surrounding Selhurst Park.
Supporters are, however, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.
We would like to encourage supporters to travel to this afternoon's fixture by train. When travelling by train, book your tickets through Train Hugger, and a tree will be planted, here in the UK. Click here to find out more.
All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.
Ticketing information
Tickets for this match are sold out. Season Ticket holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.
We want to ensure every seat in Selhurst Park is full, ready to get behind the team.
If you are a Season Ticket holder who cannot make Saturday's match, please allow someone to take your seat: find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here.
Alternatively, Season Ticket holders can share their tickets by following the steps listed here. Please note: you can only share tickets with supporters listed as Friends & Family on your ticket account. Restrictions apply.