If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Travel advice

We are currently not aware of any expected train issues on matchday, with local operators reporting a normal service for this game.

With the 2024 London Marathon due to take place on the same day, however, services are expected to be busier than usual in central London; supporters are, as ever, advised to check the latest information via TFL before they depart for the ground, and leave plenty of time for your journey.

We would like to encourage supporters travelling by train to book their tickets through Train Hugger; for each booking, a tree will be planted, here in the UK. Click here to find out more.

All ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure quick access into the Stadium.

Before you travel

Ticket holders should ensure they have downloaded their pass via the Official Crystal Palace app or the email they have been sent.

Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace v West Ham United), and does not show the details of a previous match. Please also ensure your pass is not showing as 'expired'.

To do so, open your Wallet app, tap ‘View Expired Passes’, select the relevant pass and tap ‘Unhide’.

Please watch the video below for clear instructions: