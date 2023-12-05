Factfile
- Manager: Andoni Iraola
- Position: 16th
- Nickname: The Cherries
- Ground: Vitality Stadium
- Founded: 1899 (124 years ago)
What’s the story?
Bournemouth made a major call over summer when they elected to part ways with Gary O’Neil and hire Andoni Iraola in his place. The former-Spain international had become known for the style of play exhibited by his teams in Greece, with AEK Larnaca, and in Spain with Mirandes and Rayo Vallecano.
It has taken some time for his philosophy to take hold at the Vitality Stadium but the Cherries headed into the international break with a hugely impressive two-goal victory over Newcastle United which boosted their hopes of emerging from an increasingly dangerous relegation fight.