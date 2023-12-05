Those positive signs were followed by another three points against Sheffield United, followed by a draw against in-form Aston Villa – it was so nearly three wins on the spin, but for Ollie Watkins’ dramatic equaliser in added time.

Can Bournemouth avoid the kind of mid-season dip which saw them only narrowly escape relegation last season, or will victory give them confidence ahead of a mixed run of fixtures – visits to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur while hosting Luton Town and Fulham at home – and see them push on into mid-table?

The boss

The former Athletic Bilbao defender made more than 500 appearances to become a legend in the Basque Country, starting his managerial career in Cyprus before moving spending three years at Rayo Vallecano, earning plaudits for his style of football. He replaced Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth last summer.