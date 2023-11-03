The view from the Palace

Roy Hodgson:

“I know that people will relate to experience, perhaps, but [Kompany] seems like a pretty experienced man to me with all the incredible success he's had over the years, not only with his club sides, but with Belgium, so he brings plenty to his team, there's no doubt about that.

"Every team's been well-coached, every team's well-organised, every team's physically fit. So basically it's coming down much more to what players you've been lucky enough to work with and I mean, to be fair to him, they've made some investment, they've brought some players in.

“I haven't seen that much of them [Burnley], but I've seen one or two matches. I saw their opening game against Manchester City and they played very well, Burnley. They lost, but Manchester City were pegged back.

“I remember watching them play against Nottingham Forest where I thought arguably they could have quite easily won that game. So they're doing like the rest of us, trying to make as good a fist as they can in the matches, and we expect it to be a very tough game.”

Boot in both camps

Ian Wright scored 118 goals in 227 games for Palace before breaking records and winning titles at Arsenal. He finished his career at Burnley in 2000, joining on a short-term deal and scoring four times before retiring.