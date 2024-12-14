Factfile
- Manager: Fabian Hurzeler
- Position: 7th
- Nickname: Seagulls
- Ground: Amex Stadium
- Founded: 1901 (123 years ago)
What’s the story?
Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a positive start following Fabian Hurzeler's arrival as head coach, after the German replaced the outgoing Roberto De Zerbi following an 11th-place finish in the Premier League last term.
Albion were able to remain unbeaten over their first five games, which included a draw with title-chasing Arsenal, with Hurzeler duly winning the August Manager of the Month award.
But the last two weeks have proven tricky; a 3-1 away defeat at Fulham was followed by losing a two-goal lead away at Leicester, with Albion eventually having to settle for a 2-2 draw.