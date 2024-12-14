As well as being our most recent victory against our old rivals, that was also our second away win at Albion in a row. Just under a year before, Jordan Ayew struck a memorable late winner after he was played in by Benteke, earning our first victory at the Amex Stadium.

Palace had a tough time away at Brighton last season, but overall, meetings have been fairly even since Albion joined Palace in the Premier League. Our record against them during that time stands at three wins, four defeats and six draws.

Did you know?

Brighton's move to their current home is well documented as one of the longest running stadium sagas in football history. When the club's previous home - the Goldstone Ground - was sold in 1995, the club were evicted just two years later.

This saw Albion play home games at Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium, some 74 miles away, and later Withdean Stadium. But what you might not know is that stadium had previously operated as a zoo and a miniature railway attraction. It was also originally a lawn tennis venue, even playing host to a Davis Cup tie between Great Britain and New Zealand in 1939.

Withdean was eventually being developed as an athletics stadium, known in track and field circles for being the home track of GB Olympic gold medallist Steve Ovett.