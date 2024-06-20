Three Lions x Four Eagles

After Marc Guéhi earned widespread praise for his composed performance in England’s opener against Serbia – securing a clean sheet – he will surely keep his place.

England’s struggle for a second goal on Sunday could see Gareth Southgate turn to Ebere Eze to try to unlock a strong Denmark defence, while the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment continues to split opinion, with Adam Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher jostling for position should the spot alongside Declan Rice become available.