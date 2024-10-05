Report: Brighton’s frontline proves too much for Palace

Summary

Agbinone replaces Kporha, who was on the bench for the first-team

1: Peupion opens the scoring for the hosts

10: Moulden produces an incredible save to deny Turns

29: Duffus doubles Brighton’s lead

HT: Brighton 2-0 Palace

Brighton 2-0 Palace 48: Mullins hits the post with a header

51: Vickers adds a third

54: Vickers smashes in from close range

59: Duffus scores a fifth

61: Moulden makes an unbelievable quadruple save

67: Grehan’s header is saved

72: Mullins adds a sixth

76: Howell scores the seventh

86: Vickers completes his hat-trick

89:Howell gets his second of the game.

90+3: Ifill scores the tenth.

FT Brighton 10-0 Palace

Crystal Palace U21s were back on the road once again as they travelled down to the south coast to face their rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Elite Football Performance Centre.

Head coach Darren Powell made one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Monday with Asher Agbinone replacing Caleb Kporha who was on the bench for the first-team earlier today against Liverpool.

It was a fast start by the hosts who opened the scoring inside the first minute when Cameron Peupion’s effort fortuitously looped over the top of Louie Moulden and into the back of the net.

Brighton had the opportunity to double their lead in two successive attacks. First, through Ed Turns whose effort was brilliantly pushed onto the post by Louie Moulden and then the shot-stopper was forced to pull off another good save to deny Joe Knight less than a minute later.

Palace struggled to get a foot in the game and Joshua Duffus eventually added a second for Brighton with a header.

On the verge of half-time, Mofe Jemide provided a crucial block to stop Peupion from getting his second goal of the match.

Brighton continued to dominate at the start of the second half with Jamie Mullins hitting the post before Caylan Vickers slid in a third for the Seagulls.

Vickers and Duffus then scored their second goals of the match in quick succession to make it 5-0 to the hosts with 30 minutes left to play.

Moulden incredibly produced a triple save which ignited a spark inside his fellow teammates who began to create some chances. Noticeably, Sean Grehan had his powerful header knocked over the bar by Hugo Fisher.

However, Mullins then added a sixth when he found the bottom left hand corner from inside the box. The seventh goal was then scored by Harry Howell who came onto the pitch in the 27th minute for Solly March.

With five minutes left of normal time, Vickers completed his hat-trick when his strike found the top right hand corner and then Howell scored the ninth for Brighton two minutes later.

Marcus Ifill scored in the 93rd minute for the tenth of the game. This result sees Powell’s men slip to 13th in the table on eight points with their next game against Sporting in the Premier League International Cup on the 18th October.