Report and reaction: Tomkins heads home as Palace draw with Brighton

Match reports
Crystal Palace
1
Tomkins 69'
1
Brighton and Hove Albion
March 63'

Follow live reaction from Selhurst Park, as Palace battle back to draw 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The story so far

  • Two changes for Palace, as Tomkins and Mateta replace Richards and Edouard
  • Doucouré miscues with early chance on the half-volley
  • Guaita plunges low to keep out Mac Allister’s shot across goal
  • Spaniard completes treble of saves, stopping placed shots from Mac Allister and Mitoma
  • VAR review prevents Estupinan from giving Brighton the lead
  • Mateta sees pair of shots blocked by last-ditch challenges
  • Superb tackle from Guéhi on Mac Allister on the stroke of half-time
  • HT: Palace 0-0 Brighton
  • Lokonga on for home Palace debut early in second-half
  • March guides home at the back post to give Brighton 63rd-minute lead
  • Palace reply immediately, Tomkins heading in from Sanchez error
  • Edouard glances Olise cross wide on the stretch
  • Mac Allister misses free header from six yards late on
  • FT: Palace 1-1 Brighton

Palace manager Patrick Vieira said ahead of kick-off that his side would “be up for it, no doubt about it”, and it was an intensity they channelled well in the early stages, roared on by a buoyant Selhurst Park crowd against their fiercest rivals.

It was the Eagles who had the first chance of the match. Tyrick Mitchell spotted his opposite number tucking inside and took advantage of the space to sprint towards the byline, clipping the ball towards Mateta.

The Frenchman could not reach it, but it dropped invitingly for Cheick Doucouré to shoot; by the time he had brought it down, the No.28 was under too much pressure to catch it cleanly, shooting wide.

Only one side had collected more points than Brighton in their last six Premier League games, however, and as the half wore on, that form began to show. Alexis Mac Allister ought to have put the visitors ahead moments later after being found in space by Solly March, and surely would have done, but for a fine plunging save from Vicente Guaita.

The Spaniard is no stranger to a vital save for Palace and would make two more soon after, first springing to his left to beat away Mac Allister’s placed effort, then showing admirable reflexes to keep out Kaoru Mitoma’s curling strike across goal.

Despite their characteristic endeavour, Palace were finding possession hard to come by, and the pressure on their goalmouth continued to grow.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left on the clock in the first-half, Brighton thought they had taken the lead. Pascal Groß rode two tackles as he carried the ball across the box and laid off for Pervis Estupiñán, whose stabbed finish squirmed into the top corner – only for VAR to intervene and chalk the effort off moments later.

What Palace lacked in possession, they were showing in passion, and crunching challenges from Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew twice appeared to have played Mateta in on goal, only for both low shots to be blocked at the last moment.

At the other end, Marc Guéhi was in the right place at the right time to deflect Mac Allister’s goalbound effort away on the stroke of half-time.

A similar pattern to the game emerged at the start of the second-half as Brighton enjoyed the majority of possession, but Palace hassled, harried and threatened when their opportunities arose.

That toil saw Will Hughes substituted early in the half after picking up a knock, affording loan signing Sambi Lokonga a Selhurst Park debut in this fiercest of fixtures.

When the first goal of the game arrived midway through the half, it was a simple one. Estupiñán, from a deep position, crossed low, and the ball bounced through to March at the back post, who guided home first-time into the top corner.

In a game high on emotion, that blow might have punctured Palace spirits – but this team proved they were made of sterner stuff by securing an equaliser almost immediately.

Once again, a Michael Olise set-piece was the source, his curling cross being too hot to handle for Robert Sanchez, who dropped the ball right in front of Tomkins to head home with glee.

The visitors arguably finished the game stronger but Olise’s deliveries were causing them some consternation as another landed on the head of second-half substitute Edouard, who – back-pedalling – could not direct his effort on target.

Brighton maybe ought to have won it late when Mac Allister somehow conspired to head home March’s corner when unmarked, but a point was the least the Eagles deserved for a display of industry, endeavour and commitment – typified by Nathaniel Clyne’s crucial late tackle on Mitoma.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes (Lokonga 56), Olise (Ahamada 84), Ayew, Schlupp (Eze 71), Mateta (Edouard 71)

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Riedewald, McArthur

Brighton: Sánchez (GK), Webster (Lamptey 76), Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Groß, Mitoma, March, Undav (Ferguson 56)

Subs: Steele (GK), Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran

Please refresh the page periodically for live reaction below from Selhurst Park.

Full-time

That is that - we finish a fiercely-contested match at 1-1.

A richly-deserved point for our lads, who once again gave it everything, and held in-form opposition to a draw.

90+3 mins

A cross from the left almost breaks to Mac Allister via a deflection off Guéhi - but, you guessed it, Guaita is there to plunge at the forward's feet and collect.

I think that's that.

90+1 mins

Ah, it might have been on. Ahamada makes a snappy tackle in midfield, lays off to Edouard and looks to burst into space for the return - but it doesn't quite reach him and Brighton clear.

90 mins

Four minutes of additional time to be played - time for one last chance?

87 mins

Another outstanding tackle from a Palace defender, this. timefrom Clyne on Mitoma at the far post, just as he looked set to prod home a low cross.

Keep going, lads!

Ahamada's home debut

84 mins

The midfielder is on for Michael Olise and receives a warm reception.

84 mins

Mac Allister should have scored - again.

The midfielder has a free header, six yards out, but somehow conspires to nod wide.

81 mins

It's Brighton finishing. the game stronger here as they pile bodies forwards in search of a potential winning goal.

Guéhi is on his toes to head away a threatening ball in, before Doucouré is booked for tackling Estupinan on the slide.

Set-piece to the Seagulls with nine minutes to go...

It's an elaborate routine involving Mac Allister, Veltman and Groß - but it ends with Brighton winning a corner.

Chance - Edouard!

77 mins

It's delightful footwork from Olise to make space on the right flank and his curling cross does reach the newly-introduced Edouard, but the forward is back-pedalling and cannot quite guide his header on target.

75 mins

Another roar goes up from the Selhurst crowd as Brighton win a free-kick 25 yards out, but Mac Allister's effort is wild, well over the bar.

A big quarter-of-an-hour ahead of us here in SE25. How big would a win be Vieira's men today?

70 mins

Vieira makes more changes as Edouard comes on to replace Mateta, and Eze comes on for Schlupp.

The fans inside Selhurst are bouncing again - come on boys!

GOAL - TOMKINS!

69 mins

Olise whips it in, Sanchez comes and claims... oh no he doesn't, as he drops it right in front of Tomkins to stoop and nod into an unguarded net.

It's a horror show from Brighton's stopper but we don't care - GET IN TONKS!

69 mins

Free-kick in a promising position as Mateta is brought down by an almost rugby-tackle style challenge from Webster.

Olise to deliver...

Brighton lead - March

63 mins

Estupiñán's ball in from a deep position goes right the way across the six-yard box where March has snuck in behind his marker.

He controls his finish well, into the top corner, and Brighton lead - this time, sadly, it does count.

Lots of time to get back into it, of course.

59 mins

Lokonga is straight into the action, but is perhaps unlucky to be booked for catching March on the follow-through.

Lokonga's home debut

56 mins

There is that change - Lokonga is on for his second appearance in Palace colours, and first at Selhurst Park.

Brighton replace Undav with Evan Ferguson up front.

Injury to Hughes

55 mins

The battling midfielder has been tireless again this afternoon, but it looks like his afternoon is over after he goes down injured inside the Palace area.

It looks like it's going to be a home debut for Sambi Lokonga...

51 mins

The end-to-end football hasn't taken long to resume as Ayew almost picks out Olise at the far stick with a lovely standing cross.

Brighton go up the Palace end, win a corner - and March takes possibly the worst set-piece you'll see all season, playing it straight out for a goal-kick.

47 mins

March with an almost-immediate attempt for Brighton, skipping inside Mitchell and hitting a crisp low shot into the side-netting - never really threatening our goal, in all honesty.

Back underway

46 mins

Brighton get the second-half underway at Selhurst.

COME ON PALACE!

The best of the first-half

15:51

Check out some action shots from Selhurst Park below...

01 / 04

And that's half-time

45+2 mins

No goals in the first-half, but no shortage of entertainment on offer at Selhurst.

Both sides have had their opportunities, with Brighton arguably offering the greater threat - but Palace coming close twice through the power of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It's there to be won. See you in 15 minutes!

Outstanding defending from Guéhi

44 mins

Talking of goal-saving challenges...

March dribbles the ball right the way across the Palace box before cornering on the left flank, flashing it across the six-yard area for Mac Allister to surely bury...

No. Guéhi is in the right place at the right time to block on his chest, and it flashes wide.

Two minutes of additional time to be played. This half has raced by.

43 mins

Mateta blocked again!

Brighton give it away inside their own box as Ayew puts a toe in, prodding it towards Mateta who shoots first-time... that's a goal-saving last-ditch challenge from Webster for the visitors, and the danger is gone.

40 mins

No goals so far - but no shortage of committed defending.

Mateta and Ayew are the next to put their heads on the line as Brighton attempt to exploit the aerial route, but Palace stand firm.

Five minutes to go until half-time, and you sense the opening goal will have a huge bearing on the direction of this game.

Mateta - blocked!

35 mins

Our best opening of the game as Webster is robbed by Ayew, who is injured in the process. It falls to Olise who slips in Mateta running behind... ohhh, his effort is blocked behind by Dunk, I think it was!

Olise whips the subsequent corner in and a Brighton man heads clear. Olise then beats his marker with a turn of pace and attempts to square to Doucouré, but it's cut out.

They do not!

34 mins

A welcome reprieve as Estupinan is adjudged to be offside - and Selhurst celebrates vociferously!

GET IN - COME ON PALACE!

Brighton lead... or do they?

31 mins

Groß carries the ball across the Palace box, riding two challenges, and lays off to Estupinan, who stabs a finish past Guaita from the angle.

But wait... VAR is checking for a possible offside...

28 mins

Webster maybe ought to have scored here, the centre-back running off Guéhi before heading wide from March's in-swinger.

To the Palace man's credit, he did superbly well to put the Brighton No.4 off, giving the imposing defender a real physical tussle there.

Brilliant from Guaita

26 mins

That's our super Spaniard's third impressive stop of the game - and arguably the pick of the bunch so far.

Brighton's man-in-form Mitoma exchanges passes with Undav inside the box and, collecting the return, bends it towards the far post from the angle.

Guaita - at full stretch - turns it away from goal to keep the scores level.

As the ball is booted clear and Veltman plays it forward for Brighton, Hughes collides with the defender and collects a booking for his troubles.

22 mins

Hughes wins the ball in Brighton's third with a typically committed challenge but, to his credit, Brighton's Caicedo makes an impressive tackle himself to snap back and set his side on the attack.

It goes up the other end and the visitors win a free-kick which is clipped into the box, but the combination of Clyne, Olise and Mateta defend stoutly and hammer it away.

A cagey opening quarter-of-an-hour, but - touch wood - you sense this game could explode into life at any moment.

Guaita saves again

18 mins

A bit more comfortable this one, but still an important save to make, as after a fast interchange of Brighton passes near our box, Guéhi tackles Undav - only for the ball to roll kindly to Mac Allister, who curls towards the top corner.

Guaita gets two fists to the ball and, importantly, beats it away from the trailing forwards.

16 mins

Excellent composure from Michael Olise who, with his side under pressure from March's ball in, cushions a controlled header back to Guaita.

The visitors are enjoying more of the ball in advanced areas in the early stages, but we've created one or two decent openings as well.

Encouraging early signings - and the Palace fans, as you might expect, are giving it absolutely everything, as that Holmesdale Road drum continues to thump and the supporters sing proudly.

Great save Guaita!

11 mins

Brighton arguably should be ahead as March is afforded too much room to bring the ball forwards. He slips in Mac Allister - who has been heavily involved early on here - inside the box, but his placed finish is kept out wonderfully well by the sprawling Guaita, who is then fouled on the follow-up.

Chances at both ends.

Half-chance!

9 mins

The game's first opening falls Palace's way, Mitchell making inroads down our left flank and reaching the byline before standing the ball up towards the head of Mateta.

The Frenchman can't quite reach it but it drops invitingly towards Doucouré at the far post. By the time he has brought it down, however, he is under heavy pressure, and the midfielder miscues his shot.

Booking for Brighton

7 mins

Mac Allister is the first player in referee Michael Oliver's book this afternoon for a late - and high - tackle on Doucouré.

Thankfully, after a moment's treatment, the midfielder is okay to continue.

4 mins

Excellent early defensive work from Guehi and Mitchell, the Palace duo combining to offer no way through for Solly March, who was attempting to reach a through ball.

It looks like 4-4-2 for Palace early on here, with Ayew paired up top with Mateta. Schlupp's playing from the left, Olise from the right and Doucouré and Hughes in central midfield - but Vieira possesses tactical flexibility with these players, and could adapt accordingly as the game goes on.

Kick-off

1 mins

Here we go then - Michael Olise gets this one underway!

14:57

Spine-tingling.

"I'M FEELIN' GLAD ALL OVER!" is roared around Selhurst Park as the two sets of players emerge. It's one heck of a reception, befitting of the occasion.

Let's hope it's a special day to match. Before we kick off, a final reminder of the two starting XIs...

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Brighton: Sánchez (GK), Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Groß, Mitoma, March, Undav

14:54

I can see the Palace players congregating in the tunnel... we're almost ready! It's the big one!

COME ON PALACE!

14:50

Warm-ups wound down - we'll give the last word to a local lad, Nathaniel Clyne, who has been speaking to the media pre-match...

“We [know we] could be doing a lot better. We’re performing well, we just haven’t really been getting the points. Hopefully we can turn that around and get the points today.

“He [Mitoma] is a good player. He’s on form and he’s doing really well for the club. Brighton have a lot of players we need to look out for, and hopefully we can keep them all quiet really.

“There’s obviously a rivalry between us. It’s a big game, a big occasion, and we’re looking forward to it."

Let's hear from the manager, Patrick Vieira...

14:45

On the scale of the game: “It’s an important game for the fans, but a derby game is all about controlling yourself, controlling your nerves and really concentrating on the tactical approach to the game. We will be up for it, no doubt about it, but it’s important for us to concentrate on the way we want to play the game.

On the opposition: “Brighton have been really good – playing well, scoring goals – and they are in a really good period, but when there’s a derby, it’s not about good or bad periods, it’s about commitment and respecting the gameplan and playing with passion and determination. We’re playing at home so this is a huge advantage for us.

On James McArthur: “It has been a really hard time for him, but all credit to the medical staff and himself, because he’s been working hard to get around the first-team. He had a couple of weeks where he’d been training quite well, so there wasn’t any reason why he couldn’t be in the squad. He’s an important player to have in the dressing room, and I’m glad that he’s back with us.”

01 / 04

14:35

What's all the fuss about, a neutral might ask? After all, given the near 50-mile gap between the two clubs, Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion is unlike a traditional rivalry between teams in close proximity to one another.

Instead, the rivalry stems from events that occurred in the mid-1970s between Terry Venables, then-Palace manager, and Alan Mullery, then-manager of Brighton.

In the 1976/77 season the clubs faced each other five times, twice in the Third Division and three times in the FA Cup. The third and final FA Cup tie occurred at Stamford Bridge due to the first two cup games being drawn.

Palace won the tie 1-0 under controversial circumstances as Brighton missed a penalty in the dying moments. Tensions boiled over at full-time as Mullery infamously gestured to the Palace fans before allegedly throwing some coins at the ground and claiming ‘that’s all Crystal Palace are worth!’

Find out more here!

14:30

The two teams are now out and warming up in front of the congregating crowd. There's a real buzz in the air for this one, as you might expect.

Whilst we're counting down to kick-off, another piece of news from this week to recap: Crystal Palace has become the first football club to join WeAre8, the ground-breaking social app which is bringing the good back to social media.

The club and its official charity, the Palace for Life Foundation - who exist to transform the lives of young south Londoners - join the new social network in support of its mission to use social media to create a better world.

Just by using the platform, people are able to donate to charities supporting people, animals and the planet; earn payments from watching adverts; and post in a space that has zero tolerance towards hate.

To mark Palace joining WeAre8, the first 20,000 people who download and create a profile on the WeAre8 app using this link will receive 50p into their app wallet. This will be matched by a further 50p being donated directly to the Palace for Life Foundation.

Two timely reminders

14:15

And now for something completely different…

Valentine’s Day is just three days away – words which may panic you just as much as they do me – but have no fear, our Crystal Palace gifting guide is here.

Palace’s Official Online Shop has a great range of kits, homewares and accessories to suit every Palace supporter.

And in case you hadn't heard, it's the Super Bowl this weekend - with Palace players warming up for in a pretty unique fashion. Check it out below!

Olise v Eze | NFL Crossbar Challenge

Own a matchworn shirt

14:10

Palace's supporters have a limited-time-only chance to bid for signed, matchworn shirts from today's game!

Through MatchWornShirt, fans can bid on the kits worn by or issued to every player in today's squad.

The bidding for these shirts, which come signed and in the condition they were at full-time, opens at kick-off time (15:00 GMT). But it will only last for a limited time, so hurry!

Get involved and try to get your hands on a strip here!

The teams are in!

14:00

James Tomkins and Jean-Philippe Mateta both return to the starting XI, with McArthur also named in his first matchday squad this season.

Tomkins comes in at centre-back to replace Chris Richards, who drops out of the squad altogether, while Mateta is introduced up front in place of Odsonne Edouard, who moves to the bench.

McArthur, meanwhile, could make both his first appearance of the season – and landmark 250th for Palace – in today’s eagerly-anticipated fixture, starting the game on the bench.

As a result of the two changes, Vieira’s side sees Guaita named in goal, set to be protected by a back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Tomkins, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Will Hughes will start alongside Cheick Doucouré as one of two box-to-box midfielders, supporting Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew in more advanced roles, with Mateta up front.

McArthur is available from the bench, as are potential home debutants and fellow midfielders Naououri Ahamada and Sambi Lokonga.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Olise, Ayew, Schlupp, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Milivojevic, Riedewald, Ahamada, McArthur, Lokonga, Eze, Edouard

Brighton: Sánchez (GK), Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Groß, Mitoma, March, Undav

Subs: Steele (GK), Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ayari, Ferguson, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran

13:50

It’s ten minutes until team news time – but Vieira has already given us a small hint as to whom we could expect in the matchday squad…

Vice-captain Joel Ward misses out today, but there could be a return for James McArthur, who has not been named in a matchday squad since May.

“We have Macca, who’s in a really good place,” the manager told his pre-match press conference. “Macca will be part of the squad for tomorrow.

“He’s been working hard and every single training session that he had with the team he was feeling better and better. Physically he’s in a good place.”

A programme to suit the occasion

13:40

Odsonne Edouard reveals how his Old Firm experiences can shape his approach to a fiery Selhurst Park encounter in today’s matchday programme – which also features a special pull-out poster of Wilfried Zaha!

“We feel more pressure in this game, because it is a game you can’t lose,” Edouard explains. “You can do what you want, but you cannot lose. That is the pressure. I like this pressure. I had to deal with this pressure at Celtic, but it is good because you give more.

“I know what this means for the fans. It is the most important game of the year. We have to give everything in this game – to be at 100%, or more like 200% or 300% to try to win this game. We have to try to win this game for the fans.”

You can get your hands on the Brighton programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.

Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.

Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members, and Season Ticket+ holders, get the digital programme sent direct to them at no extra charge – you can become a Member by clicking here!

13:30

In case you missed the news – and there has been plenty this week – the reverse game to today’s fixture has had a long-awaited date set.

Palace will travel to the Amex to take on Brighton on Thursday, 16th March (kick-off 19:30 GMT).

The game was initially scheduled to be played in September, but the match was postponed following transport issues and the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Patrick Vieira's side will travel to the south coast during a busy week for Palace, in between welcoming Manchester City to Selhurst Park and a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Palace proudly back No Room for Racism & earthquake appeal

13:20

While we join the crowds congregating at the northern corner of the ground, two more updates about today’s game…

Crystal Palace are proudly supporting the Premier League’s No Room For Racism campaign against Brighton today.

During February 11th-19th inclusive, all Premier League fixtures are dedicated to No Room For Racism, as every side sends a clear message that discrimination will not be tolerated in football, or indeed in wider society.

Palace players will also wear black armbands today as a mark of respect to the thousands of people who have died as a result of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

An appeal has been launched by the UK's Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, with survivors facing freezing conditions and in urgent need of aid.

Find out more - including how you can help - here.

13:10

A new mural has been painted at Selhurst Park paying tribute to legendary musician Maxwell Fraser, better known as Maxi Jazz.

A lifelong Crystal Palace fan and an Associate Director of the club, Maxi Jazz was born in Brixton, lived in West Norwood, and rose to prominence as lead singer of the band Faithless. He sadly passed away in December at the age of 65.

To celebrate his legacy, Palace, in collaboration with renowned British Street Artist collective MurWalls, have created a mural at Selhurst to pay tribute to an icon of the south London music scene.

Supporters in the Holmesdale have been encouraged to congregate for an official unveiling at 13:30 GMT, when Chairman Steve Parish and special guests will be officially opening the mural. Regrettably, ticket holders from other stands will not be able to access the mural on matchdays.

It's set to be a fitting tribute to a legendary musician.

Selhurst's Latest Addition | Maxi Jazz Mural

Welcome to Selhurst Park!

13:00

Good afternoon, and welcome to another matchday at Selhurst Park!

Well, it’s not just another matchday, of course: this is Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion we’re talking about.

This fixture encompasses so many things for so many people – a true rivalry for the ages – but for Palace manager Patrick Vieira and his players, it first and foremost represents an opportunity to get three further Premier League points on the board.

It has been almost four years since Brighton last came out on top against Palace, and last season it only a late goal denied the Eagles a fifth win during that period – in both fixtures.

While the visitors have been flying high in the table recently, that all goes out of the window on days like today – it’s a cracking game which lies in store.

We’ll have all the build-up you could possibly need on our live blog right here, with teams announced at 14:00 GMT – but before then, get yourself warmed up...

