Report: Palace lose to Villa in FA Women's League Cup opener

Summary:
- Weerden slides Pritchard through but she can't quite connect with the pass
- Salmon has an open goal but puts the ball wide of the left post
- Villa strike the post with a fierce effort
- Weerden and Blanchard combine well on the left wing, but Blanchard's shot is over the bar
- Villa go close to opening the scoring but Majasaari is there to save Leon's effort
- HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Palace
- Weerden is put through by Stengel but drags her shot just wide of the right post
- Hanson opens the scoring for the home side after rounding Majasaari
- Blanchard turns and fires a powerful effort into the gloves of D'Angelo
- Robinson is put through and slots past Majasaari to seal the win for Villa
- FT: Aston Villa 2-0 Palace
Palace continued their habit of starting well, with both Blanchard and Pritchard testing D'Angelo in the Villa net.
Villa had their fair share of chances as well, striking the right post on two occasions.
The best chance of the first half fell to Salmon, who missed the target from ten yards out.