Report: Palace lose to Villa in FA Women's League Cup opener

Kaminski made three changes at half time, with Everett, Gibbons and Atkinson coming on.

Palace started the second half much like how they ended the first, defending resolutely whilst Blanchard and Weerden caused havoc for the Villa defence.

On 76 minutes, Weerden was played in behind the Villa defence and was inches away from finding the bottom right corner.

Four minutes later, Villa would take the lead as Hanson rounded Majasaari to make it 1-0.

Daly came close to doubling Villa's lead on 90 minutes, but it was Robinson who put the result beyond doubt in the second minute of added time.

Palace will play Charlton and Tottenham Hotspur in the remaining games of Group E of the FA League Cup.

Villa: D'Angelo (GK), Mayling, Patten, Staniforth, Robinson, Turner, Salmon (Daly, 73), Leon (Hanson, 73), Taylor (Kearns, 88), Nunes (Dali, 45), Pacheco.

Subs not used: Poor (GK), Tomas, Parker, Maritz, Grant

Palace: Majasaari (GK), Arthur, Veje (Everett, 45), Aspin (Potter, 74), Woodham (Gibbons, 45), Cato, Larkin (Atkinson, 45), Sharpe, Blanchard, Weerden, Pritchard (Stengel, 74)

Subs not used: Yañez, Green, Riley