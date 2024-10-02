Skip navigation

      Report: Palace lose to Villa in FA Women's League Cup opener

      Match reports
      Aston Villa Women
      2
      Hanson 80'
      Robinson 90+2'
      0
      Crystal Palace Women

      Crystal Palace lost 2-0 away at Aston Villa in the first group game of the FA Women's League Cup at the Bescot Stadium.

      Summary:

      • Weerden slides Pritchard through but she can't quite connect with the pass
      • Salmon has an open goal but puts the ball wide of the left post
      • Villa strike the post with a fierce effort
      • Weerden and Blanchard combine well on the left wing, but Blanchard's shot is over the bar
      • Villa go close to opening the scoring but Majasaari is there to save Leon's effort
      • HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Palace
      • Weerden is put through by Stengel but drags her shot just wide of the right post
      • Hanson opens the scoring for the home side after rounding Majasaari
      • Blanchard turns and fires a powerful effort into the gloves of D'Angelo
      • Robinson is put through and slots past Majasaari to seal the win for Villa
      • FT: Aston Villa 2-0 Palace

      Palace continued their habit of starting well, with both Blanchard and Pritchard testing D'Angelo in the Villa net.

      Villa had their fair share of chances as well, striking the right post on two occasions.

      The best chance of the first half fell to Salmon, who missed the target from ten yards out.

      Kaminski made three changes at half time, with Everett, Gibbons and Atkinson coming on.

      Palace started the second half much like how they ended the first, defending resolutely whilst Blanchard and Weerden caused havoc for the Villa defence.

      On 76 minutes, Weerden was played in behind the Villa defence and was inches away from finding the bottom right corner.

      Four minutes later, Villa would take the lead as Hanson rounded Majasaari to make it 1-0.

      Daly came close to doubling Villa's lead on 90 minutes, but it was Robinson who put the result beyond doubt in the second minute of added time.

      Palace will play Charlton and Tottenham Hotspur in the remaining games of Group E of the FA League Cup.

      Villa: D'Angelo (GK), Mayling, Patten, Staniforth, Robinson, Turner, Salmon (Daly, 73), Leon (Hanson, 73), Taylor (Kearns, 88), Nunes (Dali, 45), Pacheco.

      Subs not used: Poor (GK), Tomas, Parker, Maritz, Grant

      Palace: Majasaari (GK), Arthur, Veje (Everett, 45), Aspin (Potter, 74), Woodham (Gibbons, 45), Cato, Larkin (Atkinson, 45), Sharpe, Blanchard, Weerden, Pritchard (Stengel, 74)

      Subs not used: Yañez, Green, Riley

