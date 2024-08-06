Report: Leatherhead trump much-changed Palace side in pre-season friendly

Palace were hosted by Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Leatherhead in their final pre-season outing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign at Fetcham Grove.

The hosts were on the front foot early on in South West London, enjoying more of the ball and creating better chances early on. They took the lead early on after a free-kick was floated in to Niren Butler, who headed down into the path of Alfie Huckle who finished from close range.

Anuar Ceesay came close to doubling the lead for Leatherhead a quarter of an hour in, but he skewed his effort just wide of the post.

The two sides were sounding each other out as the half went on, with multiple switches of play and chances that never completely materialised.

David Obou, who recently returned from an injury that kept him out for almost the entirety of last season, managed to complete 30 minutes unscathed before he was subbed off for Chima Eze.

Just before the break, Leatherhead again had a chance to double their lead, this time with Deondre Date managing to get a shot away on the turn inside the box, though Billy Eastwood in the Palace goal pulled off a strong save to deny him.