Report: Leatherhead trump much-changed Palace side in pre-season friendly

Palace had it all to after going into the break a goal down, and nearly equalised shortly after the restart. Hindolo Mustapha did well to receive the ball on the edge of the six-yard box, turn and get a shot away, but it was parried away by Sonny Wheeler in the Leatherhead goal.
The strong start from Palace in the second-half was cancelled out as Leatherhead doubled the lead in the 56th minute. Kelvin Massango doubled the lead after getting on the end of a perfectly placed cross into the box from the left hand side.
A third came for the hosts just over 10 minutes later, as Marco Haigh was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box. The midfielder who was fouled stepped up from 12-yards and stepped up to convert.
Leatherhead’s fourth almost came immediately after the third, but good last-ditch defending from Jake Grante saw him clear it off the line.
The fourth did eventually come for the Tanners from a corner kick a few minutes later. Trey Masikini picked out George Hedley who rifled a volley into the top corner.
Palace did manage to get themselves on the scoresheet with a well-taken consolation goal. Mustapha played substitute Seb Williams in behind with an excellent through ball, and the midfielder took it around the ‘keeper and finished from a narrow angle.
Leatherhead had one more chance to add a fifth, but an effort from Masikini glanced wide of the post. One minute of added time came and went as Palace concluded their string of pre-season fixtures.
Their attention now turns to the opening game of the Premier League 2 campaign next Friday at Selhurst Park.
Leatherhead: Wheeler (GK), Butler, Massango, Huckle, Cook (Jeffrey, 12), Hedley, Nitim, Fitzgerald, Date, Evereitt, Ceesay.
Palace: Eastwood (GK), Marjoram (King, 73), Grante, Francis, Trialist A, Phillips, Austin (Gibbard, HT), Obou (C. Eze, 32 (Wells-Morrison, 62)), Mustapha, Trialist B, Akinwale (Williams, 73).
Sub not used: Izquierdo (GK).