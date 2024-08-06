Skip navigation

      Report: Leatherhead trump much-changed Palace side in pre-season friendly

      Match reports

      Crystal Palace Under-21s were undone by Leatherhead on a mild Tuesday evening at Fetcham Grove.

      Summary

      • Powell starts a mix of U18s and U21 players ahead of the clash

      • 13: Leatherhead take the lead through Huckle

      • 16: Ceesay nearly doubles the lead with an effort that goes narrowly wide

      • 32: David Obou completed his first half an hour after a return from injury

      • 44: Eastwood makes a good stop to deny Date just before half-time

      • HT: Leatherhead 1-0 Palace

      • 51: Mustapha’s shot is parried away

      • 56: Massango doubles the lead for Leatherhead with a good move down the left

      • 61: Trialist B sees a shot deflect out wide for a corner

      • 67: Leatherhead net a third from the spot

      • 69: Grante does well on the line to deny a shot on the line

      • 72: Hedley adds a fourth for Leatherhead from a corner

      • 81: Williams nets a well-taken consolation for Palace

      • FT: Leatherhead 4-1 Palace

      Palace were hosted by Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Leatherhead in their final pre-season outing ahead of the 2024/25 campaign at Fetcham Grove.

      The hosts were on the front foot early on in South West London, enjoying more of the ball and creating better chances early on. They took the lead early on after a free-kick was floated in to Niren Butler, who headed down into the path of Alfie Huckle who finished from close range.

      Anuar Ceesay came close to doubling the lead for Leatherhead a quarter of an hour in, but he skewed his effort just wide of the post.

      The two sides were sounding each other out as the half went on, with multiple switches of play and chances that never completely materialised.

      David Obou, who recently returned from an injury that kept him out for almost the entirety of last season, managed to complete 30 minutes unscathed before he was subbed off for Chima Eze.

      Just before the break, Leatherhead again had a chance to double their lead, this time with Deondre Date managing to get a shot away on the turn inside the box, though Billy Eastwood in the Palace goal pulled off a strong save to deny him.

      Palace had it all to after going into the break a goal down, and nearly equalised shortly after the restart. Hindolo Mustapha did well to receive the ball on the edge of the six-yard box, turn and get a shot away, but it was parried away by Sonny Wheeler in the Leatherhead goal.

      The strong start from Palace in the second-half was cancelled out as Leatherhead doubled the lead in the 56th minute. Kelvin Massango doubled the lead after getting on the end of a perfectly placed cross into the box from the left hand side.

      A third came for the hosts just over 10 minutes later, as Marco Haigh was adjudged to have been brought down inside the box. The midfielder who was fouled stepped up from 12-yards and stepped up to convert.

      Leatherhead’s fourth almost came immediately after the third, but good last-ditch defending from Jake Grante saw him clear it off the line.

      The fourth did eventually come for the Tanners from a corner kick a few minutes later. Trey Masikini picked out George Hedley who rifled a volley into the top corner.

      Palace did manage to get themselves on the scoresheet with a well-taken consolation goal. Mustapha played substitute Seb Williams in behind with an excellent through ball, and the midfielder took it around the ‘keeper and finished from a narrow angle.

      Leatherhead had one more chance to add a fifth, but an effort from Masikini glanced wide of the post. One minute of added time came and went as Palace concluded their string of pre-season fixtures.

      Their attention now turns to the opening game of the Premier League 2 campaign next Friday at Selhurst Park.

      Leatherhead: Wheeler (GK), Butler, Massango, Huckle, Cook (Jeffrey, 12), Hedley, Nitim, Fitzgerald, Date, Evereitt, Ceesay.

      Palace: Eastwood (GK), Marjoram (King, 73), Grante, Francis, Trialist A, Phillips, Austin (Gibbard, HT), Obou (C. Eze, 32 (Wells-Morrison, 62)), Mustapha, Trialist B, Akinwale (Williams, 73).

      Sub not used: Izquierdo (GK).

      Related News

      Related News

      More News