Live Build-up: Line-ups announced for Palace v Brighton

Crystal Palace are looking to extend their unbeaten run against Brighton & Hove Albion to eight games on Wednesday evening - and you can follow all the build-up to the match below!
18:35
What an evening, then, for 19-year-old shot-stopper - and boyhood Palace fan - Joe Whitworth!
And the teams are in...
18:30
Academy goalkeeper Joe Whitworth makes his Crystal Palace first-team debut against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, one of three changes to Patrick Vieira’s starting XI.
Cheick Doucouré returns from a one-match suspension and comes straight back into midfield, while Odsonne Edouard starts up-front. Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew make way for the duo.
With fellow goalkeepers Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone both absent from Patrick Vieira’s matchday squad, Whitworth becomes Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper – and fifth-youngest in all competitions – at the age of 19 years and 15 days old.
The goalkeeper has, however, trained with the Palace first-team squad regularly this season, and has been named on the bench on 10 previous occasions in the Premier League.
As a result of the changes, Whitworth will be protected by a likely back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.
Ahead of them in midfield will be Doucouré, Sambi Lokonga and – depending on which position he starts – Jeffrey Schlupp, along with attacking outlets in Michael Olise, Edouard and Wilfried Zaha, who has scored in both his previous two appearances against Brighton.
Palace: Whitworth (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard<br> Subs: Goodman (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Richards, Milivojevic, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta
Brighton: Steele (GK), Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Groß, Mitoma, Welbeck<br> Subs: Sanchez (GK), Wester, Sarmiento, Encios, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Buonanotte
18:20
The manager was also full of praise for Palace’s away support yesterday, and expects to see another fantastic turn-out on the road at the Amex tonight.
“The fans have always been fantastic to us every time we have played away from home,” the manager said. “Last year, when we went there, they were behind the team and supporting the team.
“Look at the reception when we started against [Manchester] City. Look after the result and look at the fans. The fans always respond.
“What I want – and what I expect – from the players is to give something to the fans to fire them up a little bit. What we want is to play the game with a lot of determination and enthusiasm so the fans can be behind us like always.
“The derby is always special for the fans, but the players can feel the tension as well. That’s why it will be important for us to remain calm but determined, and it will be important for us to control our emotions.
“Of course the fans will be up for it, and the players and myself will be ready for it as well.”
18:10
The return of Cheick Doucouré after his one-match suspension will add solidity to Palace’s midfield, alongside Sambi Lokonga. Jeff Schlupp and Luka Milivojevic played in midfield against Manchester City, while Vieira has already confirmed that Will Hughes and James McArthur will not be available to feature.
“[Hughes] is not going to be involved tomorrow, he is still not feeling well,” Vieira said at his pre-match press conference. “It is the same for Macca, both of them are not possible. Everyone else is okay.
“The mood in the squad is the same: there is a lot of determination. What I mean is that we felt, after the game [against Manchester City] that we defended well as a team, but going forward we didn’t play as we were planning and as we wanted to. We know this is a side of the game we want to improve if we want to win games.
“You can always read the stats in a way that suits you. What is clear is that we are not scoring enough goals. That is a fact. We have to play better and create more chances.
“It is about working a lot in the last third, about having people inside the box, about the quality of our passing. It’s about changing our mindset to be more ruthless in front of goal.”
The rivalry explained
18:00
Given the near 50-mile gap between the two clubs, Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion is unlike a traditional rivalry between clubs in close proximity to one another – but has tended to prove no less competitive down the years.
Instead, the rivalry stems from events in the early 1970s, when the two teams - once kept apart in the league ladder - began to play one another more regularly.
Déjà vu
17:50
In another quirk of this season’s most remarkable fixture scheduling, there may be a sense of déjà vu for both sets of fans, as Palace and Brighton meet for the second time in just over a month.
At Selhurst Park in February, the Eagles fought back from a goal down to earn a point, as James Tomkins proved the unlikely hero when he nodded home the equaliser. The result extended Palace’s unbeaten run against Brighton to seven games – and tonight, we go for eight.
How to Follow
17:40
Tonight’s match will not be broadcast live on television in the UK – but fear not, as subscribers to Palace TV+ will be able to tune in to LIVE audio commentary of the fixture, on web and on the official Palace app. Click HERE to subscribe.
With this also being the case when Palace take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (19th March), fans can purchase a Weekly pass for just £3.49 to gain access to audio commentary from both fixtures.
Otherwise, you can follow the game via this live blog and our Match Centre, where as well as a range of stats and facts, you can also find every piece of build-up to the game you could possibly need.
Then, one hour before kick-off (16:30 GMT), attention will turn to team news across all our web, app and social (Twitter and Instagram) channels.
And every club channel will fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle. Stay tuned!
Good evening...
17:30
... and a warm welcome to our live coverage of events at the Amex Stadium, where Crystal Palace are set to renew rivalries with Brighton & Hove Albion tonight!
As Palace manager Patrick Vieira said at his pre-match press conference: "Every game is important, but of course this is the special one... we know how much it means to the football club and the fans."
The Eagles admittedly go into tonight's game seeking a first win in 10 Premier League matches, and are up against a Brighton side who sit seventh in the table...
... but footballing history has taught us many a time that the form book counts for little on such occasions, particularly given the promising nature of Palace's displays of late against high-flying sides.
We're all set, then, for another exciting occasion - and you can follow all the latest live updates right here! Join me in saying...
COME ON PALACE!