Live Build-up: Line-ups announced for Palace v Brighton

And the teams are in...

18:30

Academy goalkeeper Joe Whitworth makes his Crystal Palace first-team debut against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, one of three changes to Patrick Vieira’s starting XI.

Cheick Doucouré returns from a one-match suspension and comes straight back into midfield, while Odsonne Edouard starts up-front. Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew make way for the duo.

With fellow goalkeepers Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone both absent from Patrick Vieira’s matchday squad, Whitworth becomes Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper – and fifth-youngest in all competitions – at the age of 19 years and 15 days old.

The goalkeeper has, however, trained with the Palace first-team squad regularly this season, and has been named on the bench on 10 previous occasions in the Premier League.

As a result of the changes, Whitworth will be protected by a likely back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Ahead of them in midfield will be Doucouré, Sambi Lokonga and – depending on which position he starts – Jeffrey Schlupp, along with attacking outlets in Michael Olise, Edouard and Wilfried Zaha, who has scored in both his previous two appearances against Brighton.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lokonga, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard<br> Subs: Goodman (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Richards, Milivojevic, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

Brighton: Steele (GK), Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñan, Caicedo, Mac Allister, March, Groß, Mitoma, Welbeck<br> Subs: Sanchez (GK), Wester, Sarmiento, Encios, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Buonanotte