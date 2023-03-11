Live Build-up: Palace ramp up towards visit of Manchester City

Macca's back in town

Well, in theory, he never left – but James McArthur is your cover star for the Crystal Palace v Manchester City matchday programme.

The experienced midfielder discusses his long-awaited return to action and his desire to add experience to the squad in our feature-length interview, which you can read a preview of here.

“I always feel sorry for people who haven’t had much of a career yet and get these injuries,” McArthur says.

“For me, I’ve had a good career and if I get back that’s amazing and I will work hard to do that. But I knew going into that operation that there was a chance I wouldn’t, and if it was the end I had had a good run at it. I felt I had done well for the club and they had done well for me. So I was content with what the final outcome was.”

