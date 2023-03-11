Live Build-up: Palace ramp up towards visit of Manchester City

Please refresh this page periodically for the latest live updates from Selhurst Park.
Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are set to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Selhurst Park this evening (17:30 GMT kick-off) - and you can follow all the build-up and action live from SE25 below!
Macca's back in town
16:20
Well, in theory, he never left – but James McArthur is your cover star for the Crystal Palace v Manchester City matchday programme.
The experienced midfielder discusses his long-awaited return to action and his desire to add experience to the squad in our feature-length interview, which you can read a preview of here.
“I always feel sorry for people who haven’t had much of a career yet and get these injuries,” McArthur says.
“For me, I’ve had a good career and if I get back that’s amazing and I will work hard to do that. But I knew going into that operation that there was a chance I wouldn’t, and if it was the end I had had a good run at it. I felt I had done well for the club and they had done well for me. So I was content with what the final outcome was.”
It’s a cracking read, if we do say so ourselves.
16:10
16:00
That interview with Odartey formed part of Palace’s widespread celebrations of International Women’s Day on Wednesday (8th March).
As part of this, and in support of Women’s Football Weekend, the club has been giving away 1,000 free Adult tickets to Palace Women’s fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, 26th March (kick-off 12:00 GMT at Hayes Lane in Bromley).
Find out more about how to attend here.
We also shared plenty of stories from within the club to celebrate, inspire, and empower.
Unite For Access
15:50
The club is proudly supporting Level Playing Field’s Unite For Access initiative at today's game.
The players will be wearing t-shirts during the warm-up and messaging will be present to show our support for the campaign, which is an annual period of inspiration and celebration of good access and inclusion at sports venues.
Level Playing Field is the leading charity advocating for disabled sports fans in England and Wales, and our dedicated 'Unite For Access' matchday is one of many happening across stadiums up and down the country over two weeks.
Earlier this week, we spoke to Palace’s new Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, here.
15:40
As always, there are plenty of ways you can follow the action from SE25 this evening.
You’ve got this live blog for one - hello! - and our Match Centre, where as well as a range of stats and facts, you can also find every piece of build-up to the game you could possibly need.
Then, one hour before kick-off (16:30 GMT), attention turns to team news across all our web, app and social (Twitter and Instagram) channels.
During the game, Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary, and there’ll be instant reaction across all our channels on the final whistle as well.
Alternatively, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK. You can take your pick!
Find out more about How To Follow today’s game.
Welcome to Selhurst
15:30
A very good evening to you, and a warm (figuratively!) welcome back to Selhurst Park for our live coverage of Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash against Manchester City!
The tough tests just keep on coming for Patrick Vieira’s men of late, with fixtures against a remarkable eight of the 11 sides above them in the current table since the turn of the year – and none versus the sides below.
Opponents don’t get much trickier than Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions, but the Eagles can be buoyed by impressive performances in home draws against the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Brighton and Liverpool.
Put simply: get this Selhurst Park crowd involved, and the form book often seems to fly out the window.
Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up to the game from SE25 (kick-off at 17:30 GMT) – COME ON PALACE!