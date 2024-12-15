Report: Palace Women fall short to Manchester United at Sutton

Palace Women ended a momentous 2024 with a record attendance at the VBS Community Stadium against Manchester United.

Despite a bumper crowd of 1773 and an electric atmosphere, the Eagles fell short against high-flying United, losing 1-0.

It was yet another strong first-half from Laura Kaminski's side, with United being restricted to very few opportunities and Palace regularly creating chances.

However, United managed to score with just seconds remaining in the first half, as England international Grace Clinton capitalised on a loose pass from the Palace defence.