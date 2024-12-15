Report: Palace Women fall short to Manchester United at Sutton

Summary:
- Kaminski opts for the same squad that started in last week's game against West Ham
- Terland strikes the post with a flicked header from a corner
- Terland fires the ball over the bar after a good pass from the left-wing
- Blanchard picks out Stengel, who controls the ball brilliantly but sends her shot into the side netting
- The ball is given away on the edge of the box and Clinton fires into an empty net
- HT: Palace 0-1 Utd
- Yañez makes a fantastic stop to deny United a second goal
- The ball falls kindly to Bizet but she can't get her shot on target
- Weerden races on to a long ball but her shot is easy for the Tullis-Joyce in the United net
- Palace come close again but Sharpe's shot is deflected
- FT: Palace 0-1 Utd