      Report: Palace Women fall short to Manchester United at Sutton

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      0
      1
      Manchester United Women
      Clinton 45+5'

      In the final game of a historic year for the club, Palace lost 1-0 to high-flying Manchester United in the Barclays Women's Super League.

      Summary:

      • Kaminski opts for the same squad that started in last week's game against West Ham
      • Terland strikes the post with a flicked header from a corner
      • Terland fires the ball over the bar after a good pass from the left-wing
      • Blanchard picks out Stengel, who controls the ball brilliantly but sends her shot into the side netting
      • The ball is given away on the edge of the box and Clinton fires into an empty net
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Utd
      • Yañez makes a fantastic stop to deny United a second goal
      • The ball falls kindly to Bizet but she can't get her shot on target
      • Weerden races on to a long ball but her shot is easy for the Tullis-Joyce in the United net
      • Palace come close again but Sharpe's shot is deflected
      • FT: Palace 0-1 Utd

      Palace Women ended a momentous 2024 with a record attendance at the VBS Community Stadium against Manchester United.

      Despite a bumper crowd of 1773 and an electric atmosphere, the Eagles fell short against high-flying United, losing 1-0.

      It was yet another strong first-half from Laura Kaminski's side, with United being restricted to very few opportunities and Palace regularly creating chances.

      However, United managed to score with just seconds remaining in the first half, as England international Grace Clinton capitalised on a loose pass from the Palace defence.

      Palace pushed for an equaliser in the second-half, with Ashleigh Weerden latching on to a long ball and running through on goal.

      She cut on to her left foot, but her fierce effort was matched by Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the United net.

      The Eagles dominated the ball in the second half, but could not find the goal against a resolute United defence.

      This result leaves Palace in 12th position in the WSL, with the next fixture taking place in the New Year.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Veje, Cato, Everett, Blanchard (Larkin, 69), Potter, Gejl , Riley (Sharpe, 46), Woodham, Stengel (Weerden, 41), Nolan

      Subs not used: Majasaari (GK), Gibbons, Arthur, Atkinson, Pritchard

      Man Utd: Tullis-Joyce (GK), Le Tissier, Terland, Riviere, Clinton, Galton, Turner, Ferreira (Bizet 58), Janssen, Miyazawa (Ladd, 86), George (Sandberg, 72)

      Subs not used: Middleton-Patel (GK), Mannion, Malard, Ladd, Awujo, Williams, Watson

