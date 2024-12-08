Report: Palace Women fall to defeat away at West Ham

Summary:
- Kaminski makes one change as Hayley Nolan comes in for Josie Green
- Blanchard picks up the ball in space and releases Gejl who slots past the goalkeeper
- Ueki flashes a shot wide of the right post
- Riley doubles the lead as her shot deceives everyone in the West Ham box
- Yañez gets down really well to keep out a stunning effort from Asseyi
- Asseyi taps in at the back post after a quick West Ham breakaway
- The West Ham goalkeeper spills the ball but Blanchard can't keep her effort down
- A fortunate deflection from Piubel's strike levels the game up
- Pavi makes it three for the hosts after she latches on to a long ball
- HT: West Ham 3- 2 Palace
- Pavi evades the Palace defence, but her shot is straight at Yañez
- Gejl whips in a dangerous corner but no Palace player can get on the end of it
- West Ham manage to break but Nolan is able to snuff out the counter-attack
- Stengel receives the ball, spins and shoots brilliantly but Szemik is equal to it
- Ueki's header is blocked on the line by the Palace defence
- Denton seals the points for the home side with an accurate finish into the far corner
- Palace fail to clear and Gorry makes it five
- FT: West Ham 5 - 2 Palace