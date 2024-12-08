Report: Palace Women fall to defeat away at West Ham

It was a goal-fest in East London with both sides scoring seemingly at will.

There was plenty of rotation from the previous Women's League Cup game against Charlton, with Hayley Nolan being handed her first WSL start for Palace.

Palace got off to a dream start five minutes in, as Player of the Month Annabel Blanchard found herself in a pocket of space and released Mille Gejl on the left wing.

Gejl drove at the West Ham goal and placed her shot beyond Kinga Szemik to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later and Palace had their second of the game.

My Cato battled to win the ball back and found Indiah-Paige Riley on the right wing, who's left-footed shot deceived everyone in the West Ham box and nestled in the bottom left corner.