Report: Utah Royals defeat Palace Women in historic pre-season friendly

Summary
Kaminski names a strong side to face Utah Royals in historic friendly
10: Palace are on top in the opening exchanges
12: Everett blocks Sentnor’s first shot on goal
25: Yañez makes two good stops to deny Betfort
30: Palace threaten from a succession of corners
42: Yañez makes another strong save to deny Henry
HT: Royals 0-0 Palace
50: Everett defends brilliantly to deny the Royals
53: Royals take the lead through a deflected own goal
70: Royals double their lead through Sentnor
81: Royals head in a third from a free-kick via Riehl
FT: Royals 3-0 Palace