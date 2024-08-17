Report: Utah Royals defeat Palace Women in historic pre-season friendly

Ahead of their inaugural campaign in the Women’s Super League (WSL), Crystal Palace Women were writing more into the history books as they faced Utah Royals in their first-ever game on foreign soil.

Anthems belted out, pennants and shirts exchanged - the sides got underway in front of a vocal crowd at the America First Field. Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, enjoying more of the ball in the Royals’ half.

Though the Eagles had more of the ball early on it, it was the Royals who had the first shot of the game. Ally Sentnor pounced on a loose ball near the edge of the box, but skipper Aimee Everett recovered just in time to block her attempt on goal.

Halfway through the first-half, Palace goalkeeper Shae Yañez was called into action. The summer signing made a good save inside the six-yard box, forcing the ball back out off of Hannah Betfort.