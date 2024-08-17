Skip navigation

      Report: Utah Royals defeat Palace Women in historic pre-season friendly

      Match reports

      In the sweltering heat at the America First Field, Crystal Palace Women fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Utah Royals.

      Summary

      • Kaminski names a strong side to face Utah Royals in historic friendly

      • 10: Palace are on top in the opening exchanges

      • 12: Everett blocks Sentnor’s first shot on goal

      • 25: Yañez makes two good stops to deny Betfort

      • 30: Palace threaten from a succession of corners

      • 42: Yañez makes another strong save to deny Henry

      • HT: Royals 0-0 Palace

      • 50: Everett defends brilliantly to deny the Royals

      • 53: Royals take the lead through a deflected own goal

      • 70: Royals double their lead through Sentnor

      • 81: Royals head in a third from a free-kick via Riehl

      • FT: Royals 3-0 Palace

      Ahead of their inaugural campaign in the Women’s Super League (WSL), Crystal Palace Women were writing more into the history books as they faced Utah Royals in their first-ever game on foreign soil.

      Anthems belted out, pennants and shirts exchanged - the sides got underway in front of a vocal crowd at the America First Field. Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, enjoying more of the ball in the Royals’ half.

      Though the Eagles had more of the ball early on it, it was the Royals who had the first shot of the game. Ally Sentnor pounced on a loose ball near the edge of the box, but skipper Aimee Everett recovered just in time to block her attempt on goal.

      Halfway through the first-half, Palace goalkeeper Shae Yañez was called into action. The summer signing made a good save inside the six-yard box, forcing the ball back out off of Hannah Betfort.

      She was called into action once again after a cutback from Sentnor found Betfort inside the box, though the flag was raised.

      A succession of corners from Fliss Gibbons and Isabella Sibley near the half-hour mark put pressure on the Royals’ goal, forcing Mandy Haught into a save under her crossbar.

      With just a few minutes until the break, Yañez made another strong stop to deny Amandine Henry’s effort on goal inside the box.

      The sun was starting to set and the air began to thin as the two sides emerged for the second-half. The Royals were quickest to adapt and managed to take the lead under fortunate circumstances with a cross that deflected in off a Palace shirt.

      They doubled their lead shortly after the hydration break, with Sentnor scoring from close range after being set up by Betfort inside the box.

      Palace pushed for a goal to halve the deficit as the game went on, but the Royals managed to add a third through a free-kick. Defender Kaleigh Riehl rose highest to divert a looping header in.

      It wasn’t to be for Palace in the end, as the hosts ran out 3-0 winners. Kaminski and her side will now turn their attention to further pre-season fixtures ahead of their inaugural WSL campaign.

      Royals: Haught (GK), Burns (Merrick, 63), Pogarch (Nyberg, 66), Riehi, Griffitts, Tejada, Zornoza (Tucker, 63), Henry, Vasconcelos, Bedford, Sentnor (Onumonu, 75).

      Subs: Roque (GK), Nyberg, Del Fava, Onumonu, Merrick, Fraser, Tucker, Cluff.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Everett, Veje (Hopcroft, 62), Sibley, Gibbons, Arthur, Blanchard, Gejl (Riley, 62), Larkin, Atkinson, Sharpe.

      Subs: Clara-Wright (GK), Harris, Rowe, Ring, Bell.

