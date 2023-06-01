How did it start?

Marc Guéhi started 22/23 with the captain’s armband, leading the side out at Selhurst Park for the very first match of the new season against Arsenal.

His first touch came eight seconds into the campaign and that proved to be one of many as he went on to be almost ever-present in the side, missing just one game across all competitions.

The centre-back joined the Eagles in the summer of 2021 from Chelsea, after impressing on loan at Swansea City. He quickly established himself as a key member of the side, forming a strong partnership with fellow centre-back Joachim Andersen.

His debut season in red and blue saw him make 42 appearances across all competitions, two more than this current campaign owing to the FA Cup run.