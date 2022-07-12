A high-profile all-Premier League clash with Liverpool awaits at the National Stadium, but there is plenty to keep an eye on before kick-off on Friday evening.

There's a chance for players to meet with supporters at a fan event tomorrow afternoon, as well as a meeting between Patrick Vieira, Jurgen Klopp and the British High Commissioner in Singapore - not to mention our continued commitment to grassroots initiatives.

Check out everything you need to know about Palace in Singapore HERE.