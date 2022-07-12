Stay tuned to this live blog throughout the pre-season tour, as well as our output on social media for all the latest action.
Crystal Palace have landed in south-east Asia as they embark on a historic pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia – keep track of all the latest news, images and behind the scenes action below!
Tuesday, 12th July
2pm: Palace arrive in Singapore as pre-season tour begins
After the long break and a return to pre-season action, it’s finally here: Palace have jetted off to the other side of the world and touched down in Singapore.
👋👋👋#CPFC pic.twitter.com/VWiO851DHs— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 12, 2022
A high-profile all-Premier League clash with Liverpool awaits at the National Stadium, but there is plenty to keep an eye on before kick-off on Friday evening.
There's a chance for players to meet with supporters at a fan event tomorrow afternoon, as well as a meeting between Patrick Vieira, Jurgen Klopp and the British High Commissioner in Singapore - not to mention our continued commitment to grassroots initiatives.
Check out everything you need to know about Palace in Singapore HERE.