This game will be the first home game for Darren Powell’s side since their outing at Selhurst Park against Sporting CP in the Premier League International Cup.

They welcome Spurs, the reigning champions of the Premier League 2 - which was newly restructured last season. It took on a Swiss style system in which there are 20 games each for each of the 26 sides and then is followed up by the top 16 sides entering a play-off stage to determine the overall winner.

Though the white half of North London were the overall winners last time out, they currently sit in 21st place - two points behind Palace who are 15th.

You can be there to back the lads as they look to climb further up the table next Friday, with tickets starting from just £1 - click HERE to buy now!

If you can't make it to Sutton, this game will also be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+. Click HERE for more information on Palace TV+.