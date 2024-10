After the international break saw eight young Eagles represent their countries, Palace were back in action as they welcomed Sporting Clube de Portugal to Selhurst Park.

Head coach Darren Powell made three changes to his side from the previous outing, with Finley Marjoram returning from a loan spell with AFC Croydon Athletic in place of Asher Agbinone. Jadan Raymond came in for his first start of the season in place of Hindolo Mustapha, while Rob Holding also came in for Luke Browne.

In front of the vocal Palace faithful at Selhurst, the Eagles almost got off to a false start. Sporting’s Nilton Cardoso had the first chance of the game just two minutes in and rattled the crossbar with a curling effort.

Palace’s best attempt of the half came about 10 minutes later, with Jemiah Umolu stinging the palms of Francisco Silva in the Sporting goal following a good run down the left from Jadan Raymond.

Chances were few and far between in the first-half, with neither side making a profound impact in the final third. Captain Justin Devenny fired an effort over the bar after a well-worked build up just before the break.