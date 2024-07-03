Palace will return to the United States this summer to compete in a pair of high-profile pre-season fixtures on the East Coast at the end of July, with tickets for both games now on sale.

And from now until Sunday, 7th July, you can receive 25% off tickets for both fixtures.

The Eagles will first visit Annapolis to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, 31st July (kick-off 20:00 EDT local time) at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

They will then journey to Tampa, Florida, where they will face London rivals West Ham United on Saturday, 3rd August (kick-off 19:00 EDT local time) at the Raymond James Stadium, home to NFL outfit Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To get 25% off tickets for both matches, use the purchase code JUL4SOCCER at checkout.

But hurry – these deals won’t last long, and tickets are expected to fly fast!