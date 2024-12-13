Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of a Crystal Palace Christmas photoshoot? Well, buckle up – we're about to get real festive up in here.
As Palace TV's brilliant behind-the-scenes video reveals, it’s not just about throwing a Santa hat on Jean-Philippe Mateta and hoping for the best.
No, this one requires more careful consideration, more detailed strategic planning: does Oliver Glasner know what a mince pie is, and if not, can Laura Kaminski explain it to him? Should a Yorkshire pudding be part of a Christmas dinner? What's Joel Ward's favourite festive snack?
There’s a bit of football, a lot of red and blue gear, and more awkward poses than you can shake a mistletoe at... and yes, Jean-Philippe Mateta did indeed wear a Santa hat.
