As Palace TV's brilliant behind-the-scenes video reveals, it’s not just about throwing a Santa hat on Jean-Philippe Mateta and hoping for the best.

No, this one requires more careful consideration, more detailed strategic planning: does Oliver Glasner know what a mince pie is, and if not, can Laura Kaminski explain it to him? Should a Yorkshire pudding be part of a Christmas dinner? What's Joel Ward's favourite festive snack?

There’s a bit of football, a lot of red and blue gear, and more awkward poses than you can shake a mistletoe at... and yes, Jean-Philippe Mateta did indeed wear a Santa hat.

Like any of the products you see in the video above? Click the button below to visit the official online Crystal Palace shop.