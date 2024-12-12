Palace supporters based in the United Kingdom have until Tuesday, 17th December to guarantee delivery in time for the big day.

For those of you who've left it to the wire or prefer shopping in-person, we have stores in Selhurst, Bromley and Croydon, and, rest assured, they're open right up to Christmas Eve.

Where to find us

Selhurst Club Shop

Selhurst Park stadium (by the Sainsbury's entrance)

Holmesdale Road

London

SE25 6PU

Bromley Club Shop

The Glades

High Street

Bromley

BR1 1DN

Croydon Club Shop

Centrale Shopping Centre

21 North End

Croydon

CR0 1TY

Opening times

Selhurst is open between 09:00-17:30 from Monday 16th-Friday 20th and Monday 23rd.

Bromley and Croydon are open between 09:00-20:00 from Monday 19th-Friday 23rd.

*Saturday, 21st & Sunday, 29th - Home Fixture taking place so Selhurst store will be closed during the game.