The New Zealand international recently put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with the Eagles, having made a transfer from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The forward joins Palace ahead of their first-ever season in the top-flight of English football, with our WSL campaign set to kick off against Tottenham Hotspur next month.

And Riley, who recently represented the Football Ferns at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in both her home nations of Australia – where she was raised – and New Zealand – where she was born – is looking forward to regularly testing herself at that level.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play in the WSL and to do it here with Crystal Palace, I'm so excited,” Riley told Palace TV.

“I think just walking into the stadium you can feel the history within the club and that’s really exciting. To be playing there potentially is super exciting.

"It’s top-level. I think it'll really help me take that next step in my career and keep on improving, because I'm still quite young, and there's still a lot of improving to go.

“I am really looking forward to it. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I think that’s where you really improve and really get tested against top opposition.

“To be doing that week in, week out, I think hopefully as the season goes we’ll improve, and hopefully I do to as an individual.”