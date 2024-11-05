The Eagles went toe-to-toe with the unbeaten Citizens at Selhurst Park for long stretches and trailed at half-time only to a Jess Park wondergoal shortly before the interval.

The visitors went on to strike twice more in the second-half, but Palace were not toothless in the contest and struck the woodwork through Katie Stengel as they sought a way back into the match.

There were positive signs, therefore, ahead of this Sunday’s huge WSL clash with Everton at the VBS Community Stadium – for which tickets are available for as little as £5 for Under-16s.

Green, who wore the captain’s armband on Sunday, reflected: “We’re obviously frustrated to lose 3-0 [against City]. A lot of the time we were defending for that game, but I feel like we frustrated them in parts over the 90 minutes, I just think we need to do that for longer.

“It's a game that we'll build upon and next time we play them we know kind of what to expect and how to improve.

“Today, I think we showed more of what we're about, especially against those top sides. I think the girls worked their socks off, you could see that, especially the subs that came on – I thought they did so well and made a difference to us, especially in that second-half when we needed a bit more energy.

“There are definitely some positives we can take from today for sure. We created some chances today. I think Stengie hit the post and you know it's different if that goes in.

“I think we created some other half-chances so I think it's just looking at what we've done well today – we did some good defensive work – but just making sure we do that over 90 minutes.

“We're looking forward to next week. It’s going to be a different challenge for us but one that we're really looking forward to and excited for.”