As midfielder Chloe Arthur herself explained: “This year, as well as last year, we decided as a team – instead of Secret Santa – to go out in pairs and buy presents for kids at a local school, just to make their whole Christmas.

“The looks on their faces were priceless! It was the most wholesome day. We’re so, so grateful that we got to come down to the school, meet the kids and give them their presents, which they weren’t expecting.

“Last year we started it, but it was something that became so important to us that we’ve done it again this year, and hopefully in the coming years, we’ll continue to do it.”

