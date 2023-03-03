The ultimate view

For a setting certain to amaze and inspire your guests, look no further than Selhurst Park’s outstanding Executive Boxes, where you can enjoy panoramic pitch views from your own private balcony.

Opposite you is the iconic Holmesdale Road Stand, Selhurst’s newest and – on matchdays – loudest part of the ground. To your left and right are the majestic Arthur Wait and Main Stands respectively, both steeped in Crystal Palace’s glorious heritage.

Make it your own

Whether it’s a single or double Executive Box, equipped to accommodate up to 10 or 20 guests, we’ll help make the space your own.

Continue the luxury by sipping on drinks from your private fridge or tasting a luxurious three-course meal. Ideal for small gatherings, business meetings or seminars, hiring an Executive Box is the perfect way to take your event from the ‘norm’ into the inspirational.

STEP INSIDE