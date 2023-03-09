Corporate Events & Meetings

Seeking an inspirational environment? Look no further than Selhurst Park. Boasting an impressive portfolio of event spaces, as well as flexible packages and outstanding transport links to central London, Selhurst is certain to amaze, motivate and inspire.
Whether you’re simply looking to bring fresh energy to your working week, or maybe looking to impress your guests with a view of the historic Selhurst pitch, our range of flexible spaces includes the perfect venue for your corporate event.
Based on a minimum number of 30
We understand that the key to organising any successful corporate event is flexibility.
Adapt our spaces to suit your needs, whether you require theatre-style seating for large-scale conferences, or small round tables for those key smaller brainstorming sessions.
We offer event attendees complimentary parking in our on-site car park.
Additionally, Selhurst Park is situated just a 10 to 15-minute walk from Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction stations, from where you can reach central London – London Victoria, London Bridge and London Waterloo stations – in around just 20 minutes.