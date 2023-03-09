Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
Corporate Events & Meetings

Seeking an inspirational environment? Look no further than Selhurst Park. Boasting an impressive portfolio of event spaces, as well as flexible packages and outstanding transport links to central London, Selhurst is certain to amaze, motivate and inspire.

For the days out to remember

Whether you’re simply looking to bring fresh energy to your working week, or maybe looking to impress your guests with a view of the historic Selhurst pitch, our range of flexible spaces includes the perfect venue for your corporate event.

From £42pp +VAT

  • Flexible room hire of one of our premium lounges
  • Freshly brewed tea and coffee (3 x servings)
  • Working lunch menu
  • Still and sparkling water for each of your delegates
  • Convenient on-site parking for you and your guests
  • Personalised picture backdrops/slideshows

Based on a minimum number of 30

WORKING LUNCH MENU
For events of any size

We understand that the key to organising any successful corporate event is flexibility.

Adapt our spaces to suit your needs, whether you require theatre-style seating for large-scale conferences, or small round tables for those key smaller brainstorming sessions.

Outstanding London links

We offer event attendees complimentary parking in our on-site car park.

Additionally, Selhurst Park is situated just a 10 to 15-minute walk from Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction stations, from where you can reach central London – London Victoria, London Bridge and London Waterloo stations – in around just 20 minutes.

