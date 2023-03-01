Celebrations and parties

The perfect day requires the perfect venue. Steeped in the rich heritage of south London, but offering a range of modern spaces and lounges, Selhurst Park and our experienced Events team are here to cater for you – and the celebration you’ve always wanted.
Selhurst Park is able to accommodate all types of celebration requests, from life’s big bashes to your more intimate social events.
Whether it’s a special birthday, a landmark anniversary, – or something else entirely – our flexible spaces and lounges are ideal for all occasions, be they big or small, fun or formal.
We’re here to create an exceptional experience for you with our range of additional add-ons:
It’s key to us that you can focus on the most important part of your celebration: enjoying it.
Our experienced Events team will help you with planning and delivering your day from start to finish – whether that’s selecting your room layout, decorating your space, or anything else!
Discover Selhurst Park’s diverse range of in-house food and drink options, suitable for banquets, dinners, lunches – or even just something simpler.
Our experienced Events team can help you choose from our fantastic menus, or tailor a bespoke package to your specific needs.