A variety of options await

In addition to its breathtaking vistas, the Legends Restaurant’s facilities make it one of Selhurst Park’s best-equipped spaces, with a plethora of drinking and dining options available.

With a private bar and kitchen, and a range of seating set-ups, the Restaurant can hold capacities of up to 60 seated guests, or 80 standing.

Inspiring views

Whether you’re organising a celebratory party or a professional training day your delegates will never forget, the backdrop to Legends Restaurant offers a unique perspective on a Premier League football ground, ideal for all kinds of events.

STEP INSIDE