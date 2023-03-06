Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
image

Immerse yourself in Selhurst Park’s 100 year-old sporting heritage in the Legends Restaurant. With access to a large private balcony directly overlooking the Whitehorse Lane goal, the Restaurant's wide windows provide stunning panoramic views of the long-standing home of Crystal Palace Football Club.

Key Features

  • Private bar
  • Built-in buffet station
  • Stunning views from a private balcony
  • Built-in audio-visual set-up
  • Natural daylight

Capacities

  • Standing: 80 guests
  • Seated: 60 guests
  • Dinner and Dance: 50 guests
  • Theatre: 70
  • Classroom: 70
  • Cabaret: 50
  • Boardroom: 30
A variety of options await

In addition to its breathtaking vistas, the Legends Restaurant’s facilities make it one of Selhurst Park’s best-equipped spaces, with a plethora of drinking and dining options available.

With a private bar and kitchen, and a range of seating set-ups, the Restaurant can hold capacities of up to 60 seated guests, or 80 standing.

Inspiring views

Whether you’re organising a celebratory party or a professional training day your delegates will never forget, the backdrop to Legends Restaurant offers a unique perspective on a Premier League football ground, ideal for all kinds of events.

STEP INSIDE

Space dimensions

  • Length: 17.5m x Width: 6.5m
  • Height: 2.33m
  • Total: 97 sqm
