Immerse yourself in Selhurst Park’s 100 year-old sporting heritage in the Legends Restaurant. With access to a large private balcony directly overlooking the Whitehorse Lane goal, the Restaurant's wide windows provide stunning panoramic views of the long-standing home of Crystal Palace Football Club.
In addition to its breathtaking vistas, the Legends Restaurant’s facilities make it one of Selhurst Park’s best-equipped spaces, with a plethora of drinking and dining options available.
With a private bar and kitchen, and a range of seating set-ups, the Restaurant can hold capacities of up to 60 seated guests, or 80 standing.
Whether you’re organising a celebratory party or a professional training day your delegates will never forget, the backdrop to Legends Restaurant offers a unique perspective on a Premier League football ground, ideal for all kinds of events.