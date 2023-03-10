Sporting immortality can be won or lost in The Dressing Rooms – and those at Selhurst Park undoubtedly convey the ambience of a home to world-class competition. The Dressing Rooms offer a unique atmosphere for any event and a once-in-a-lifetime setting for all in attendance.
Frequented by the some of the greatest footballers in the Premier League – and indeed the world - Selhurst Park’s Dressing Rooms offer a stunning space in which to hold an event with a unique twist.
Whether you’re hosting an inspiring away day or an unforgettable off-site team meeting, our home and away spaces can be adapted to suit your requirements.
New and improved changing rooms feature Palace artwork across the walls, as well as atmospheric mood lighting.
Individual comfortable seats comprise the players’ benches, with secure hidden storage inside each one, while a brand new air-con unit keeps visitors cool in the heat of the moment.