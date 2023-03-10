The Dressing Rooms

Elevate your event to the highest level

Frequented by the some of the greatest footballers in the Premier League – and indeed the world - Selhurst Park’s Dressing Rooms offer a stunning space in which to hold an event with a unique twist.

Whether you’re hosting an inspiring away day or an unforgettable off-site team meeting, our home and away spaces can be adapted to suit your requirements.

The room where it happens

New and improved changing rooms feature Palace artwork across the walls, as well as atmospheric mood lighting.

Individual comfortable seats comprise the players’ benches, with secure hidden storage inside each one, while a brand new air-con unit keeps visitors cool in the heat of the moment.

STEP INSIDE