Filming & Photography

From international smash-hit comedies to nationwide television advertisements, every story finds a home at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace’s home ground since 1924, Selhurst has been adorned with the heritage, culture and charm of south London for the best part of a century.
We bring together the character and charm of a Premier League football stadium with modern, light and well-equipped spaces, such as our luxurious hospitality suites.
Plus, our large on-site car park and security teams make it ideal for production crews, big or small, who require a secure base to store equipment.
It’s key to us that you can fully focus on your shoot, so leave us to organise everything you need.
Our experienced Events team will help you with the planning and delivery of your shoot – whether that’s selecting your room, decorating your space, or so much more!