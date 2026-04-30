From Krakow to Boscombe: Share your stories of Palace's recent travels!
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Palace 3
Shakhtar Donetsk1
Ocheretko47'
Palace3
Sarr1'
Kamada58'
Strand Larsen84'
- Henderson: Selhurst will lift us next week
- Palace in Europe: How the semi-finals stand in the Conference League
- Your Player of the Match from our win in Krakow – revealed!
- Strand Larsen talks through sensational semi-final goal
- The scenes at Selhurst as Palace secure first leg victory
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
STRStrasbourg
6
5
1
0
11
5
+6
16
2
RAKRaków Czestochowa
6
4
2
0
9
2
+7
14
3
AEKAEK Athens
6
4
1
1
14
7
+7
13
4
SPASparta Prague
6
4
1
1
10
3
+7
13
5
RAYRayo Vallecano
6
4
1
1
13
7
+6
13
6
SHAShakhtar Donetsk
6
4
1
1
10
5
+5
13
7
1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
6
4
1
1
7
3
+4
13
8
AEKAEK Larnaca
6
3
3
0
7
1
+6
12
9
LAULausanne-Sport
6
3
2
1
6
3
+3
11
10
CRYCrystal Palace
6
3
1
2
11
6
+5
10
11
LECLech Poznan
6
3
1
2
12
8
+4
10
12
SAMSamsunspor
6
3
1
2
10
6
+4
10
13
CELCelje
6
3
1
2
8
7
+1
10
14
ALKAZ
6
3
1
2
7
7
0
10
15
FIOFiorentina
6
3
0
3
8
5
+3
9
16
RIJRijeka
6
2
3
1
5
2
+3
9
17
JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
6
2
3
1
5
4
+1
9
18
OMOOmonia Nicosia
6
2
2
2
5
4
+1
8
19
NOANoah
6
2
2
2
6
7
-1
8
20
DRIDrita
6
2
2
2
4
8
-4
8
21
KUPKuPS
6
1
4
1
6
5
+1
7
22
SHKShkendija
6
2
1
3
4
5
-1
7
23
ZRIZrinjski Mostar
6
2
1
3
8
10
-2
7
24
SIGSigma Olomouc
6
2
1
3
7
9
-2
7
25
UNIUniversitatea Craiova
6
2
1
3
6
8
-2
7
26
LINLincoln Red Imps
6
2
1
3
7
15
-8
7
27
KIEDynamo Kyiv
6
2
0
4
9
9
0
6
28
LEGLegia Warsaw
6
2
0
4
8
8
0
6
29
SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
6
2
0
4
5
9
-4
6
30
BREBreidablik
6
1
2
3
6
11
-5
5
31
SHAShamrock Rovers
6
1
1
4
7
13
-6
4
32
HCKHäcken
6
0
3
3
5
8
-3
3
33
HAMHamrun Spartans
6
1
0
5
4
11
-7
3
34
SHEShelbourne
6
0
2
4
0
7
-7
2
35
ABDNAberdeen
6
0
2
4
3
14
-11
2
36
SKRSK Rapid
6
0
1
5
3
14
-11
1
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+5'
free kick won
Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jaydee Canvot with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
90'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yehor Nazaryna with a cross following a set piece situation.
88'
free kick won
Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
free kick won
Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 3. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada following a fast break.
83'
Substitution
Kauã Elias(19)off
Lassina
Traoré(2)on
83'
Substitution
Oleh
Ocheretko(27)off
Yehor
Nazaryna(29)on
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace).
77'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Newerton (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias.
75'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
74'
Substitution
Eguinaldo(7)off
Newerton(11)on
74'
Substitution
Pedrinho(10)off
Artem
Bondarenko(21)on
74'
Substitution
Yéremy
Pino(10)off
Brennan
Johnson(11)on
73'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
69'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
68'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'
start delay
Delay in match (Shakhtar Donetsk).
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias with a cross.
65'
Substitution
Marlon Gomes(6)off
Isaque(14)on
65'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)on
63'
free kick won
Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Daichi
Kamada(18)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 2. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix.
58'
post
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix with a headed pass.
56'
Yellow Card
Canvot(23)
Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.
52'
Yellow Card
Pedrinho(13)
Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
47'
Shakhtar Donetsk Goal
Goal!
Oleh
Ocheretko(27)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 1. Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kauã Elias with a headed pass following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Eguinaldo is caught offside.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
44'
Yellow Card
Pino(10)
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eguinaldo.
38'
Yellow Card
Vinícius Tobias(17)
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
free kick won
Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
Yellow Card
Ocheretko(27)
Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
26'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
25'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
16'
free kick won
Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Gomes.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross following a corner.
12'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alisson Santana with a cross.
10'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
10'
free kick won
Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eguinaldo.
7'
free kick won
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Crystal Palace 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
18
Daichi Kamada
MF
58'
90'
10
Yéremy Pino
S
44'
74'
Starting lineup
31
Dmytro Riznyk
GK
17
Vinícius Tobias
DF
38'
5
Valerii Bondar
DF
13
Pedrinho
DF
52'
22
Mykola Matvienko
DF
7
Eguinaldo
MF
74'
27
Oleh Ocheretko
MF
31'
47'
83'
6
Marlon Gomes
MF
65'
10
Pedrinho
MF
74'
30
Alisson Santana
MF
19
Kauã Elias
S
83'
Substitutes
2
Lassina Traoré
83'
4
Marlon
11
Newerton
74'
14
Isaque
65'
16
Irakli Azarovi
18
Alaa Ghram
21
Artem Bondarenko
74'
29
Yehor Nazaryna
83'
37
Lucas Ferreira
48
Denys Tvardovskyi
49
Luca Meirelles
68
Prosper Obah
Team stats
Possession
71%
29%
Total shots
16
10
Shots on target
1
7
Corners
13
1
Passes completed
471
157
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
RAY
1-0
STR
- From Krakow to Boscombe: Share your stories of Palace's recent travels!
- Henderson: Selhurst will lift us next week
- Palace in Europe: How the semi-finals stand in the Conference League
- Your Player of the Match from our win in Krakow – revealed!
- Strand Larsen talks through sensational semi-final goal
- The scenes at Selhurst as Palace secure first leg victory
Starting lineup
18
Daichi Kamada
MF
58'
90'
10
Yéremy Pino
S
44'
74'
Starting lineup
31
Dmytro Riznyk
GK
17
Vinícius Tobias
DF
38'
5
Valerii Bondar
DF
13
Pedrinho
DF
52'
22
Mykola Matvienko
DF
7
Eguinaldo
MF
74'
27
Oleh Ocheretko
MF
31'
47'
83'
6
Marlon Gomes
MF
65'
10
Pedrinho
MF
74'
30
Alisson Santana
MF
19
Kauã Elias
S
83'
Substitutes
2
Lassina Traoré
83'
4
Marlon
11
Newerton
74'
14
Isaque
65'
16
Irakli Azarovi
18
Alaa Ghram
21
Artem Bondarenko
74'
29
Yehor Nazaryna
83'
37
Lucas Ferreira
48
Denys Tvardovskyi
49
Luca Meirelles
68
Prosper Obah
Team stats
Possession
71%
29%
Total shots
16
10
Shots on target
1
7
Corners
13
1
Passes completed
471
157
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
1
0
Top performing palace players
RAY
1-0
STR
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
STRStrasbourg
6
5
1
0
11
5
+6
16
2
RAKRaków Czestochowa
6
4
2
0
9
2
+7
14
3
AEKAEK Athens
6
4
1
1
14
7
+7
13
4
SPASparta Prague
6
4
1
1
10
3
+7
13
5
RAYRayo Vallecano
6
4
1
1
13
7
+6
13
6
SHAShakhtar Donetsk
6
4
1
1
10
5
+5
13
7
1FS1. FSV Mainz 05
6
4
1
1
7
3
+4
13
8
AEKAEK Larnaca
6
3
3
0
7
1
+6
12
9
LAULausanne-Sport
6
3
2
1
6
3
+3
11
10
CRYCrystal Palace
6
3
1
2
11
6
+5
10
11
LECLech Poznan
6
3
1
2
12
8
+4
10
12
SAMSamsunspor
6
3
1
2
10
6
+4
10
13
CELCelje
6
3
1
2
8
7
+1
10
14
ALKAZ
6
3
1
2
7
7
0
10
15
FIOFiorentina
6
3
0
3
8
5
+3
9
16
RIJRijeka
6
2
3
1
5
2
+3
9
17
JAGJagiellonia Bialystok
6
2
3
1
5
4
+1
9
18
OMOOmonia Nicosia
6
2
2
2
5
4
+1
8
19
NOANoah
6
2
2
2
6
7
-1
8
20
DRIDrita
6
2
2
2
4
8
-4
8
21
KUPKuPS
6
1
4
1
6
5
+1
7
22
SHKShkendija
6
2
1
3
4
5
-1
7
23
ZRIZrinjski Mostar
6
2
1
3
8
10
-2
7
24
SIGSigma Olomouc
6
2
1
3
7
9
-2
7
25
UNIUniversitatea Craiova
6
2
1
3
6
8
-2
7
26
LINLincoln Red Imps
6
2
1
3
7
15
-8
7
27
KIEDynamo Kyiv
6
2
0
4
9
9
0
6
28
LEGLegia Warsaw
6
2
0
4
8
8
0
6
29
SKSSK Slovan Bratislava
6
2
0
4
5
9
-4
6
30
BREBreidablik
6
1
2
3
6
11
-5
5
31
SHAShamrock Rovers
6
1
1
4
7
13
-6
4
32
HCKHäcken
6
0
3
3
5
8
-3
3
33
HAMHamrun Spartans
6
1
0
5
4
11
-7
3
34
SHEShelbourne
6
0
2
4
0
7
-7
2
35
ABDNAberdeen
6
0
2
4
3
14
-11
2
36
SKRSK Rapid
6
0
1
5
3
14
-11
1
Match Summary
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 3.
90'+5'
free kick won
Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
miss
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jaydee Canvot with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
free kick won
Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1'
added time
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
90'
Substitution
Daichi
Kamada(18)off
Jefferson
Lerma(8)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yehor Nazaryna with a cross following a set piece situation.
88'
free kick won
Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
86'
free kick won
Lassina Traoré (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 3. Jørgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daichi Kamada following a fast break.
83'
Substitution
Kauã Elias(19)off
Lassina
Traoré(2)on
83'
Substitution
Oleh
Ocheretko(27)off
Yehor
Nazaryna(29)on
79'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
78'
start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace).
77'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Newerton (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaque (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
77'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Valerii Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias with a cross.
77'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias.
75'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
74'
Substitution
Eguinaldo(7)off
Newerton(11)on
74'
Substitution
Pedrinho(10)off
Artem
Bondarenko(21)on
74'
Substitution
Yéremy
Pino(10)off
Brennan
Johnson(11)on
73'
free kick won
Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
69'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Jaydee Canvot.
68'
end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
68'
start delay
Delay in match (Shakhtar Donetsk).
67'
miss
Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Vinícius Tobias with a cross.
65'
Substitution
Marlon Gomes(6)off
Isaque(14)on
65'
Substitution
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)off
Jørgen
Strand Larsen(22)on
63'
free kick won
Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Daichi
Kamada(18)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 2. Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix.
58'
post
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Maxence Lacroix with a headed pass.
56'
Yellow Card
Canvot(23)
Jaydee Canvot (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
56'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk).
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.
52'
Yellow Card
Pedrinho(13)
Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
49'
miss
Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mykola Matviienko.
47'
Shakhtar Donetsk Goal
Goal!
Oleh
Ocheretko(27)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Crystal Palace 1. Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kauã Elias with a headed pass following a corner.
47'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Adam Wharton.
47'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Pedro Henrique (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Crystal Palace 1.
45'+1'
offside
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Eguinaldo is caught offside.
45'
added time
Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.
44'
Yellow Card
Pino(10)
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
44'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
free kick won
Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
free kick won
Mykola Matviienko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Eguinaldo.
38'
Yellow Card
Vinícius Tobias(17)
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
34'
free kick won
Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
33'
free kick won
Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
31'
Yellow Card
Ocheretko(27)
Oleh Ocheretko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
30'
free kick won
Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
27'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Maxence Lacroix.
26'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
25'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Muñoz.
18'
miss
Attempt missed. Vinícius Tobias (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro Henrique.
16'
free kick won
Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kauã Elias (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlon Gomes.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross following a corner.
12'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Daniel Muñoz.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alisson Santana with a cross.
10'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Eguinaldo (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
10'
free kick won
Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
8'
corner
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Chris Richards.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eguinaldo.
7'
free kick won
Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar Donetsk). Assisted by Ismaïla Sarr.
6'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1'
Crystal Palace Goal!
Goal!
Ismaïla
Sarr(7)
Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Crystal Palace 1. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta with a through ball.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.