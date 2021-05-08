Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Supporters
Member Hub
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Friendlies
First-Team
Under-23
Under-18
Women
Under-18
All
U18 Premier League
FA Youth Cup
U18 Professional Development League
U18 Premier League
21/22
20/21
20/21
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
7
1
West Bromwich Albion U18
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
(A)
1
5
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur U18
(A)
0
3
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
3
1
WIN
Aston Villa U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
5
1
WIN
West Ham United U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
4
0
WIN
Southampton U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
1
WIN
Chelsea U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Reading U18
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
West Bromwich Albion U18
(A)
1
7
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Leicester City U18
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
3
5
LOSS
Norwich City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Fulham U18
(A)
0
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
3
2
WIN
Arsenal U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
4
1
WIN
Fulham U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
2
1
WIN
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
5
LOSS
Tottenham Hotspur U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Aston Villa U18
(A)
2
1
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
West Ham United U18
(A)
1
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
0
WIN
Reading U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
1
0
WIN
Leicester City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Norwich City U18
(A)
2
3
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Chelsea U18
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Arsenal U18
(A)
3
2
LOSS
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
U18 Premier League
Southampton U18
(A)
1
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre