Fixtures
Results
Tables
Friendlies
First-Team
Under-23
Under-18
Women
Under-23
All
Professional Development League
Premier League Cup
unnamed competition 898
Premier League 2 - Division 2
Premier League Cup
19/20
19/20
KO listed in users′ timezone
Premier League Cup
Middlesbrough U23
1
1
Crystal Palace U23
Premier League Cup
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
0
1
LOSS
Burnley U23
(H)
Premier League Cup
Blackburn Rovers U23
(A)
2
0
LOSS
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Premier League Cup
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
1
5
LOSS
Middlesbrough U23
(H)
Premier League Cup
Burnley U23
(A)
2
2
DRAW
Crystal Palace U23
(H)
Premier League Cup
Crystal Palace U23
(A)
1
3
LOSS
Blackburn Rovers U23
(H)
