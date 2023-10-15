Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs London City Lionesses

Crystal Palace Women London City Lionesses

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
London City Lionesses
London City Lionesses
Sun 15 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipVBS Community Stadium

Crystal Palace Women vs London City Lionesses

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Crystal Palace Women
London City Lionesses
Crystal Palace Women

Head-To-Head

London City Lionesses
Games played
8
1
Total wins
4
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace Women

Form

London City Lionesses
CHA
CHA
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
9 - 0
COV
COV
LEW
LEW
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 3
BLA
BLA
BIR
BIR
2 - 4
(H)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
SOU
SOU
SUN
SUN
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
CHA
CHA
BLA
BLA
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
DUR
DUR
Crystal Palace Women

Season so far

London City Lionesses
4
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
REAReading Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0