Crystal Palace Women London City Lionesses
Palace Women
London City Lionesses
Women's Championship
Head-To-Head
Games played
8
1
Total wins
4
3
Draws
3
Form
CHA
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(H)
9 - 0
COV
LEW
4 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 3
BLA
BIR
2 - 4
(H)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
SOU
SUN
1 - 2
(A)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
CHA
BLA
1 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 0
DUR
Season so far
4
Position
7
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
REAReading Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0