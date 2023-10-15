Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace Women vs London City Lionesses

Crystal Palace Women London City Lionesses

Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
London City Lionesses
London City Lionesses
Sun 15 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipVBS Community Stadium

Crystal Palace Women vs London City Lionesses
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
REAReading Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

No data found

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
REAReading Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Match Blog