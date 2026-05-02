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      Crystal Palace Women vs Portsmouth Women

      Crystal Palace Women 6 Portsmouth Women 1

      Palace Women6
      Sharpe11'
      Weerden47' 55'
      Howat57'
      Blanchard64'
      Hughes69'
      Portsmouth Women1
      Hornby3'
      Sat 02 May 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Women's Super League 2VBS Community Stadium

      Full-Time

      Features

      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced back to the WSL

      Features

      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced ...

      After an incredible turnaround in form and fortunes, Crystal Palace Women returned to the Women's Super League at the first time of asking. This is how it happened...
      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced back to the WSL

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      • Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        10:53
        Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        10:53
        Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        Women
      • Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        01:04
        Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        01:04
        Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        Women
      • Everett on team's promotion
        Everett on team's promotion
        01:45
        Everett on team's promotion
        01:45
        Everett on team's promotion
      0104
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      22
      14
      2
      6
      46
      24
      +22
      44
      2
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      13
      5
      4
      44
      26
      +18
      44
      3
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      12
      6
      4
      31
      21
      +10
      42
      4
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      47
      31
      +16
      37
      5
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      22
      10
      5
      7
      44
      26
      +18
      35
      6
      NEWNewcastle United Women
      22
      8
      9
      5
      32
      25
      +7
      33
      7
      NOTNottingham Forest Women
      22
      9
      3
      10
      27
      35
      -8
      30
      8
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      28
      35
      -7
      24
      9
      IPSIpswich Town Women
      22
      6
      5
      11
      26
      42
      -16
      23
      10
      DURDurham Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      27
      35
      -8
      22
      11
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      4
      6
      12
      21
      43
      -22
      18
      12
      PORPortsmouth Women
      22
      4
      2
      16
      23
      53
      -30
      14

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 6, Portsmouth Women 1.
      90'+7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kelly Brady (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden with a cross.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Chloë Arthur.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jemima Dahou (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tia-Mai Young (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Meg Hornby.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tia-Mai Young (Portsmouth Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Barker with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Lucy Newell.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Abbie Larkin
      Abbie
      Larkin(27)
      off
      Kelly Brady
      Kelly
      Brady(19)
      on
      86'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace Women. Ashleigh Weerden is caught offside.
      86'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Evie
      Milner(47)
      off
      Tia-Mai
      Young(27)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Lucy
      Shepherd(12)
      off
      Emma
      Jones(9)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard with a through ball.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      82'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Niamh
      Peacock(43)
      off
      Jazmin
      Younger(6)
      on
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Hayley Nolan.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Evie Milner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      My Cato
      My
      Cato(5)
      off
      Lucy Newell
      Lucy
      Newell(25)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      off
      Chloë Arthur
      Chloë
      Arthur(4)
      on
      69'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Elise
      Hughes(9)
      Elise Hughes
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 6, Portsmouth Women 1. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lola Brown with a cross.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by My Cato.
      65'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Angelina
      Nixon(18)
      off
      Jemima
      Dahou(42)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Ava
      Rowbotham(8)
      off
      Hannah
      Coan(5)
      on
      64'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Annabel
      Blanchard(17)
      Annabel Blanchard
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 5, Portsmouth Women 1. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by My Cato following a fast break.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucy Shepherd (Portsmouth Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evie Milner.
      63'

      free kick won

      Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Kirsty Howat
      Kirsty
      Howat(10)
      off
      Elise Hughes
      Elise
      Hughes(9)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Kirsty
      Howat(10)
      Kirsty Howat
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Portsmouth Women 1. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Meg Hornby is caught offside.
      55'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Ashleigh
      Weerden(11)
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Portsmouth Women 1. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lola Brown with a cross.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Lucy Shepherd is caught offside.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
      50'

      post

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Evie Milner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jasmine Bull.
      47'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Ashleigh
      Weerden(11)
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Portsmouth Women 1. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lola Brown with a through ball.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Ruesha Littlejohn
      Ruesha
      Littlejohn(22)
      off
      Lola Brown
      Lola
      Brown(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Portsmouth Women 1.
      45'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Meg Hornby is caught offside.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Bull(2)
      Jasmine Bull (Portsmouth Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Charlie Estcourt is caught offside.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Littlejohn(22)
      Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Lucy Shepherd (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury My Cato (Crystal Palace Women).
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charlie Estcourt (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Shepherd.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Allyson Swaby (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard following a set piece situation.
      39'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Angelina Nixon is caught offside.
      36'

      free kick won

      Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Howat following a fast break.
      29'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      29'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace Women. Kirsty Howat is caught offside.
      21'

      free kick won

      Meg Hornby (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      16'

      post

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Allyson Swaby.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Portsmouth Women 1. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      8'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden.
      3'

      Portsmouth Women Goal

      Portsmouth Women
      Goal!
      Portsmouth Women
      Meg
      Hornby(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Portsmouth Women 1. Meg Hornby (Portsmouth Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Shae Yañez.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ava Rowbotham (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Shae Yañez (Crystal Palace Women). Assisted by Lucy Shepherd.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Starting lineup

      30
      Shae Yañez
      GK
      29
      Allyson Swaby
      DF
      6
      Aimee Everett
      DF
      15
      Hayley Nolan
      DF
      11
      Ashleigh Weerden
      MF
      47'
      55'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      MF
      11'
      substitution icon71'
      5
      My Cato
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      22
      Ruesha Littlejohn
      MF
      45'
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Annabel Blanchard
      S
      64'
      10
      Kirsty Howat
      S
      57'
      substitution icon61'
      27
      Abbie Larkin
      S
      substitution icon87'

      Substitutes

      1
      Eve Annets
      4
      Chloë Arthur
      substitution icon71'
      9
      Elise Hughes
      substitution icon61'
      69'
      12
      Lola Brown
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Kelly Brady
      substitution icon87'
      25
      Lucy Newell
      substitution icon71'
      41
      Emilia Browne
      48
      Jessica Lee
      61
      Amy Moynihan

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jess Gray
      GK
      2
      Jasmine Bull
      DF
      45'+2'
      47
      Evie Milner
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      14
      Annie Wilding
      DF
      43
      Niamh Peacock
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      8
      Ava Rowbotham
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      24
      Charlie Estcourt
      MF
      4
      Sophie Barker
      MF
      18
      Angelina Nixon
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      11
      Meg Hornby
      MF
      3'
      12
      Lucy Shepherd
      S
      substitution icon85'

      Substitutes

      5
      Hannah Coan
      substitution icon65'
      6
      Jazmin Younger
      substitution icon82'
      9
      Emma Jones
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Jesse Woolley
      23
      Emily Pitman
      27
      Tia-Mai Young
      substitution icon86'
      28
      Chloe Sheffield
      42
      Jemima Dahou
      substitution icon65'
      56
      Comfort Erhabor
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Portsmouth Women
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      24
      7
      Shots on target
      13
      2
      Corners
      7
      4
      Passes completed
      253
      264
      Free kicks
      4
      6
      Offsides
      2
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3442
      Aimee Everett
      Aimee Everett
      Duels won
      9
      Annabel Blanchard
      Annabel Blanchard
      Crosses
      6
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Touches
      63
      Annabel Blanchard
      Annabel Blanchard
      Tackles
      4
      Allyson Swaby
      Allyson Swaby
      SHE
      0-4
      BHA
      NOT
      0-3
      SOU
      NEW
      0-1
      DUR
      IPS
      2-1
      SUN
      CHA
      0-2
      BIR

      Features

      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced back to the WSL

      Features

      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced ...

      After an incredible turnaround in form and fortunes, Crystal Palace Women returned to the Women's Super League at the first time of asking. This is how it happened...
      Back where we belong: How Crystal Palace Women bounced back to the WSL

      Latest videos

      View all videos
      • Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        10:53
        Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        10:53
        Women's Highlights | Palace 6-1 Portsmouth
        Women
      • Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        01:04
        Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        01:04
        Molly on being promoted back to the Barclays WSL
        Women
      • Everett on team's promotion
        Everett on team's promotion
        01:45
        Everett on team's promotion
        01:45
        Everett on team's promotion
      0104
      View all videos

      Upcoming palace games

      View all fixtures
      View all fixtures
      Back to top

      Starting lineup

      30
      Shae Yañez
      GK
      29
      Allyson Swaby
      DF
      6
      Aimee Everett
      DF
      15
      Hayley Nolan
      DF
      11
      Ashleigh Weerden
      MF
      47'
      55'
      8
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      MF
      11'
      substitution icon71'
      5
      My Cato
      MF
      substitution icon71'
      22
      Ruesha Littlejohn
      MF
      45'
      substitution icon45'
      17
      Annabel Blanchard
      S
      64'
      10
      Kirsty Howat
      S
      57'
      substitution icon61'
      27
      Abbie Larkin
      S
      substitution icon87'

      Substitutes

      1
      Eve Annets
      4
      Chloë Arthur
      substitution icon71'
      9
      Elise Hughes
      substitution icon61'
      69'
      12
      Lola Brown
      substitution icon45'
      19
      Kelly Brady
      substitution icon87'
      25
      Lucy Newell
      substitution icon71'
      41
      Emilia Browne
      48
      Jessica Lee
      61
      Amy Moynihan

      Starting lineup

      1
      Jess Gray
      GK
      2
      Jasmine Bull
      DF
      45'+2'
      47
      Evie Milner
      DF
      substitution icon86'
      14
      Annie Wilding
      DF
      43
      Niamh Peacock
      DF
      substitution icon82'
      8
      Ava Rowbotham
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      24
      Charlie Estcourt
      MF
      4
      Sophie Barker
      MF
      18
      Angelina Nixon
      MF
      substitution icon65'
      11
      Meg Hornby
      MF
      3'
      12
      Lucy Shepherd
      S
      substitution icon85'

      Substitutes

      5
      Hannah Coan
      substitution icon65'
      6
      Jazmin Younger
      substitution icon82'
      9
      Emma Jones
      substitution icon85'
      19
      Jesse Woolley
      23
      Emily Pitman
      27
      Tia-Mai Young
      substitution icon86'
      28
      Chloe Sheffield
      42
      Jemima Dahou
      substitution icon65'
      56
      Comfort Erhabor
      Crystal Palace Women

      Team stats

      Portsmouth Women
      Possession
      48%
      52%
      Total shots
      24
      7
      Shots on target
      13
      2
      Corners
      7
      4
      Passes completed
      253
      264
      Free kicks
      4
      6
      Offsides
      2
      5

      Top performing palace players

      Successful passes
      3442
      Aimee Everett
      Aimee Everett
      Duels won
      9
      Annabel Blanchard
      Annabel Blanchard
      Crosses
      6
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Touches
      63
      Annabel Blanchard
      Annabel Blanchard
      Tackles
      4
      Allyson Swaby
      Allyson Swaby
      SHE
      0-4
      BHA
      NOT
      0-3
      SOU
      NEW
      0-1
      DUR
      IPS
      2-1
      SUN
      CHA
      0-2
      BIR
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      BIRBirmingham City Women
      22
      14
      2
      6
      46
      24
      +22
      44
      2
      CRYCrystal Palace Women
      22
      13
      5
      4
      44
      26
      +18
      44
      3
      CHACharlton Athletic Women
      22
      12
      6
      4
      31
      21
      +10
      42
      4
      BHABristol City Women
      22
      11
      4
      7
      47
      31
      +16
      37
      5
      SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
      22
      10
      5
      7
      44
      26
      +18
      35
      6
      NEWNewcastle United Women
      22
      8
      9
      5
      32
      25
      +7
      33
      7
      NOTNottingham Forest Women
      22
      9
      3
      10
      27
      35
      -8
      30
      8
      SUNSunderland Women
      22
      6
      6
      10
      28
      35
      -7
      24
      9
      IPSIpswich Town Women
      22
      6
      5
      11
      26
      42
      -16
      23
      10
      DURDurham Women
      22
      5
      7
      10
      27
      35
      -8
      22
      11
      SHESheffield United Women
      22
      4
      6
      12
      21
      43
      -22
      18
      12
      PORPortsmouth Women
      22
      4
      2
      16
      23
      53
      -30
      14

      Match Summary

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 6, Portsmouth Women 1.
      90'+7'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
      90'+7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kelly Brady (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden with a cross.
      90'+5'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Chloë Arthur.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jemima Dahou (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      90'+5'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Tia-Mai Young (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Meg Hornby.
      90'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 7 minutes of added time.
      88'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Tia-Mai Young (Portsmouth Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sophie Barker with a cross following a corner.
      88'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Lucy Newell.
      87'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Abbie Larkin
      Abbie
      Larkin(27)
      off
      Kelly Brady
      Kelly
      Brady(19)
      on
      86'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace Women. Ashleigh Weerden is caught offside.
      86'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Evie
      Milner(47)
      off
      Tia-Mai
      Young(27)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Lucy
      Shepherd(12)
      off
      Emma
      Jones(9)
      on
      85'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard with a through ball.
      84'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      82'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Niamh
      Peacock(43)
      off
      Jazmin
      Younger(6)
      on
      80'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Hayley Nolan.
      78'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Evie Milner.
      76'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Hannah Coan.
      73'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      73'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      My Cato
      My
      Cato(5)
      off
      Lucy Newell
      Lucy
      Newell(25)
      on
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      off
      Chloë Arthur
      Chloë
      Arthur(4)
      on
      69'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Elise
      Hughes(9)
      Elise Hughes
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 6, Portsmouth Women 1. Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lola Brown with a cross.
      69'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by My Cato.
      65'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Angelina
      Nixon(18)
      off
      Jemima
      Dahou(42)
      on
      65'

      Substitution

      Portsmouth Women
      Ava
      Rowbotham(8)
      off
      Hannah
      Coan(5)
      on
      64'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Annabel
      Blanchard(17)
      Annabel Blanchard
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 5, Portsmouth Women 1. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by My Cato following a fast break.
      63'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Aimee Everett.
      63'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lucy Shepherd (Portsmouth Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Evie Milner.
      63'

      free kick won

      Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      61'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Kirsty Howat
      Kirsty
      Howat(10)
      off
      Elise Hughes
      Elise
      Hughes(9)
      on
      59'

      free kick won

      Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      57'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Kirsty
      Howat(10)
      Kirsty Howat
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 4, Portsmouth Women 1. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden.
      56'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Meg Hornby is caught offside.
      55'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Ashleigh
      Weerden(11)
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 3, Portsmouth Women 1. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lola Brown with a cross.
      54'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Lucy Shepherd is caught offside.
      52'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
      50'

      post

      Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
      49'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Evie Milner.
      48'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jasmine Bull.
      47'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Ashleigh
      Weerden(11)
      Ashleigh Weerden
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 2, Portsmouth Women 1. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lola Brown with a through ball.
      47'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Lola Brown (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      45'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace Women
      Ruesha Littlejohn
      Ruesha
      Littlejohn(22)
      off
      Lola Brown
      Lola
      Brown(12)
      on

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 1, Portsmouth Women 1.
      45'+3'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Meg Hornby is caught offside.
      45'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Bull(2)
      Jasmine Bull (Portsmouth Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'+2'

      free kick won

      Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      45'+1'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Charlie Estcourt is caught offside.
      45'

      added time

      Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
      45'

      Yellow Card

      Littlejohn(22)
      Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      45'

      free kick won

      Lucy Shepherd (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      42'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      42'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury My Cato (Crystal Palace Women).
      41'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Charlie Estcourt (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucy Shepherd.
      40'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Allyson Swaby (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard following a set piece situation.
      39'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      39'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      38'

      offside

      Offside, Portsmouth Women. Angelina Nixon is caught offside.
      36'

      free kick won

      Angelina Nixon (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Howat following a fast break.
      29'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      29'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
      29'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
      25'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace Women. Kirsty Howat is caught offside.
      21'

      free kick won

      Meg Hornby (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      18'

      free kick won

      Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      17'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Jess Gray.
      17'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      16'

      post

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Allyson Swaby.
      11'

      Crystal Palace Women Goal!

      Crystal Palace Women
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace Women
      Molly-Mae
      Sharpe(8)
      Molly-Mae Sharpe
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 1, Portsmouth Women 1. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Abbie Larkin.
      11'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      8'

      free kick won

      Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      6'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Annabel Blanchard.
      5'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women).
      4'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Jess Gray (Portsmouth Women). Assisted by Ashleigh Weerden.
      3'

      Portsmouth Women Goal

      Portsmouth Women
      Goal!
      Portsmouth Women
      Meg
      Hornby(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace Women 0, Portsmouth Women 1. Meg Hornby (Portsmouth Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
      2'

      corner

      Corner, Portsmouth Women. Conceded by Shae Yañez.
      2'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Ava Rowbotham (Portsmouth Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Shae Yañez (Crystal Palace Women). Assisted by Lucy Shepherd.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.