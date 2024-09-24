The Macron kit marks a new era for the Eagles, who are in the top-flight for the very first season, boasting the same colours and motifs as our 24/25 Men’s shirts, but with WSL personalisation available, and branding from our official Women’s front-of-shirt sponsor, TEN.

This represents the first time in the club’s history that all three of Palace Women’s seasonal kits, complete with Women’s Super League sleeve patch and Women’s Super League name and numbers, have been on sale to buy.

Home, Eagle Yellow and Eagle Black shirts are all available to buy in a regular fit and a Women’s fit. WSL patches are available on all shirts, as is shirt personalisation – so you can wear the full name and shirt number of your favourite Palace Women’s player.

A Junior shirt, without a sponsor, is also available for budding Eagles to enjoy, and can also be made your own with WSL patches and personalisation available.

The shirts are available to buy online now, and at the Selhurst Park club store.