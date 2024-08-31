Majasaari joins the club as our second goalkeeper signing of the summer, after Shae Yáñez also moved to South London last month.

At just 24, Majasaari has experience of playing at the top level in multiple countries. Born in Pori, on the west coast of Finland, her senior career started at local side NiceFutis in the Kansallinen Liiga, Finland’s top tier. She remarkably made her top-tier senior debut for the club at just 14 years of age.

She later progressed within the league with spells at TPS and FC Honka, before a move in 2019 to AIK in Sweden. In her first season, Majasaari was awarded the Goalkeeper of the Season award, after achieving 13 league clean sheets.

Majasaari achieved promotion to the Damallsvenskan, Sweden’s top tier, with AIK before transferring to Uppsala, another top-flight side, where she spent one season. She then joined Anderlecht in January 2024, where she played for half-a-season in the Belgian top division.

On the international stage, Majasaari has represented Finland at all youth levels, and is now a part of the senior setup.

Upon joining Palace, Majasaari said: “Everybody I have spoken to has been so nice. I have been told about the project and have seen the facilities and I am so impressed, and excited to get started."

Head of Football Grace Williams added: "We are very excited to welcome Milla into our goalkeepers' union. Her professionalism and drive have impressed me from the start, and we are really looking forward to welcoming her to Crystal Palace.”

