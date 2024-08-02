Please note that ALL fixtures’ dates, times and locations are subject to change. Several initial amendments are expected to be confirmed next week.

Darren Powell and his side will again face 20 out of the 26 Category 1 Academy sides once again in the Premier League 2, which adopted a Swiss style format last season.

The initial 20-game league phase will then be followed by a 16-team play-off to determine the winners. Palace finished ninth in 2023/24 and fell to Liverpool in the round of 16 play-off.

The Eagles will provisionally kick-off their campaign on Friday, 16th August at Selhurst Park against Fulham, before travelling to Lancashire to take on Blackburn Rovers in their first away trip on Friday, 23rd August.

A return to the VBS Community Stadium is set to take place on Monday, 30th September as the Eagles face Nottingham Forest - and the following weekend on Saturday, 5th October is a clash against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on the south coast.

Powell’s side will also be participating in the EFL Trophy this season, facing the first-team sides of Stevenage, Gillingham and Peterborough United. They will also be aiming to defend the Premier League International Cup - details for these fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Again, please note that ALL of these fixture dates, times and locations are subject to change. Several initial amendments are expected to be confirmed next week.

Details regarding tickets, streaming and more will also be confirmed in due course.