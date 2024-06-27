They will face the first-team sides of Gillingham, Peterborough United and Stevenage in this year’s iteration of the competition. Gillingham are currently in League Two and finished 12th last season.

Peterborough United and Stevenage are both in League One, The Posh finished fourth and lost out to Oxford United in the play-off semi-final, while Stevenage finished ninth in their first campaign in the third tier.

All of Palace's games in this competition will be contested away from home.

The competition is contested by the 48 clubs in League One and League Two, along with 16 Category 1 Academy sides- bringing the total number of teams in the competition to 64.

Palace's are in the Southern section of the tournament, in a regionalised group which helps fans travel to the fixtures. The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages.

All matches in this season’s EFL Trophy will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ in the UK, from the group stage all the way through to the final.

Fixture details

Gillingham v Crystal Palace U21s (Priestfield Stadium)

Peterborough v Crystal Palace U21s (West Homes Stadium)

Stevenage v Crystal Palace U21s (The Lamex Stadium)

Further details including dates and kick-off times to be confirmed in due course.