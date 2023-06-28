The Eagles will begin the 23/24 campaign with an away match against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday, 12th August, before welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Saturday, 19th August.

Ahead of domestic football’s return, let’s look back at some of Palace’s finest hours – with the latest one of the Premier League’s strangest ever seasons…

Straight out of the blocks

Having lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for a club record fee, Palace brought in experienced defender Gary Cahill, as well as midfielder James McCarthy and forward Jordan Ayew to add strength in every area of the pitch.

It helped the Eagles hit the ground running, earning a remarkable first victory of the season at Old Trafford as Patrick van Aanholt scored a 93rd minute winner to send the travelling fans into raptures.