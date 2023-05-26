2012/13 – Part Eight: From big defeats to a final-day flourish

Over the course of this week, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read Part Eight below...

29th March: Palace 0-4 Birmingham

Things started brightly as Kagisho Dikgacoi drilled wide, but midway through the first-half a deflection off an opponent’s hand allowed Nathan Redmond to break away and give the Blues the lead.

Just 10 minutes later, Damien Delaney diverted Nikola Zigic’s header into the net.

Stephen Dobbie came on after the break and the Eagles had opportunities to reduce the arrears but the killer goal came in the 64th minute when Ravel Morrison drove the ball; Shane Ferguson curled a free kick past Julian Speroni for number four.

Palace pushed for a consolation but Andre Moritz saw his set-piece tipped over the bar by Jack Butland before volleying narrowly wide of the far post. The final whistle meant Ian Holloway had suffered his first home defeat – and Palace their first in 18 matches at Selhurst Park.

Despite the drubbing, the Eagles were still in a good position in the Play-Off places being six points clear of Brighton in seventh.