Palace's FPL winner reveals secrets to success

With the Fantasy Premier League going down to the wire and Lawrence on course for one of the highest finishes in the country, everything had to go his way.

“I went to Palace against West Ham,” Lawrence remembers. “I had played my free hit, and my team now had [Ebere] Eze, [Michael] Olise and [Daniel] Muñoz in it – I wish I had [Jean-Philippe Mateta].

“It was a great day and amazing to watch it, and at that point I was doing fairly well. The FPL team was flying at that point!”

This week saw the launch of the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League game – and with it, all of Palace's FPL prices for the new campaign.

Indeed, millions of players try their luck at Fantasy Premier League each season. Last year, Lawrence finished in the top 20. It made more than a decade of weekly umming and ahhing worthwhile.