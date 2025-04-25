"It's a huge game"

Playing in the semi-final is always great. We've done well in the cup competitions until now, but now it's just about the semi-final. Of course, it's a huge game at Wembley, and we're looking forward to it.

It's clear that the goal is to win the game and go to the final. It's a big game for us, but it's not so important what it means for me. For me as a person, if we win the game, it's the third consecutive final I could play. Two with Frankfurt and now with Palace.

But before we talk about the final, we have to focus on the semi-final against Aston Villa. They are in great shape. I think they've won eight of the last ten games, just lost against PSG away, and then at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday [against Manchester City]. Also, their whole squad is available.

It's similar for us - all of our players are available, Ben Chilwell is back and fit. It's a game, so I don't want to make it bigger than it is.

It's a football game, and we feel well prepared. We've got confidence, especially with the performance at the Emirates [the 2-2 draw in midweek] and this is how we will enter Wembley.