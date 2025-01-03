Early in the second-half, the England international produced a superb volleyed effort to rocket his team to three points against Southampton, ending 2024 on a high at Selhurst Park.

In one of the tightest Goal of the Month supporter polls of recent times, that strike was run close for the award by Ismaïla Sarr's clincher against Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium, the forward outwitting Lewis Dunk to slot home Palace's third and seal victory.

Just a handful of votes separated the two goals – but with Eze's winning 27% of your votes, and Sarr's 26%, it's the Palace No. 10 who takes the trophy again, having previously won for his goal against Chelsea in September.