The 25-year-old forward joins the club from Swedish club BK Häcken for an undisclosed fee, signing a contract until June 2027.

Ottawa-born Larisey started her college football career at the University of Memphis where she boasted an impressive goalscoring record, before beginning her senior career with both West Ottawa SC and Ottawa South United in Canada.

She then signed for Icelandic side Valur in 2021 – winning the league title – before trading Reykjavík for Glasgow, joining Celtic in August 2021 and winning a League Cup and Scottish Cup double in her first season.

After starting the 2022/23 season with 12 goals in 12 league matches, Larisey then joined UEFA Women's Champions League club BK Häcken in January 2023, and has since scored 20 times in 65 appearances for the club.

Larisey is also a full Canada international and scored her first goal for her country in October 2022 in a 4-0 friendly win against Morocco.